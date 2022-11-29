NEW SUSPENSE ROMANCE EXPLORES LOVE IN A MAZE OF SOCIAL, RELIGIOUS AND POLITICAL OBSTACLES
NAD OF NADIDE by Wagih Abu-Rish
In the shadow of danger and oppression, a young couple struggles to stay together in Abu-Rish’s engrossing tale. The book is beautifully written and richly evocative.”UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Palestinian-American author and activist has written a new novel that is being compared favorably to Romeo and Juliet.
— Prairies Book Review
NAD OF NADIDE by Wagih Abu-Rish is a story about love in a maze of social, religious, and political obstacles. After his love affair with the stunning Lebanese Dania takes a turn for the worse, Fareed Shaheen transfers to university in Istanbul, where he meets the lovely Nad. He falls in love once again, but Nad’s father, General Ali Hikmet, is an intimidating presence who has no intention of letting his daughter marry a man of mixed origin. Will the lovers prevail?
The book highlights important themes in which the author believes. The most salient, he says, is the fact that most adherents are ignorant to the essence of their own religions. This applies equally to the adherents of Islam and to all other religions.
Another prominent theme in the book, according to Abu-Rish, is the difficulty people have in humanizing others, whether that means another gender, ethnicity, or nationality. Such humanization is the starting point for resolving difficulties and conflicts between competing individuals, parties, and countries.
Praise already has been flowing in for NAD OF NADIDE.
“In the shadow of danger and oppression, a young couple struggles to stay together in Abu-Rish’s engrossing tale. The book is beautifully written and richly evocative,” says The Prairies Book Review. “The characters are wonderfully relatable, and watching them navigate the difficulties of their troubled lives is enthralling. Abu-Rish deftly peels away the layers of Fareed’s life, revealing how hard it has been for him to be in Nad’s company and worry about getting his heart broken once again….this poignant meditation on love and desire makes for a winner.”
Says Literary Titan, “This book is as enticing as the Shakespearian classic [Romeo and Juliet], maybe more. NAD OF NADIDE is a riveting story about love, social constraints, and obstacles surrounding religion and politics. Can two young adults find a way to be together, or will their backgrounds and social standings forever keep them apart?”
NAD OF NADIDE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Wagih Abu-Rish is a Palestinian-American author and activist. He spent much of his career as a businessman, specializing in acquisitions. During a long and varied professional career, he was a foreign journalist in Beirut, Lebanon, and an ad executive on Madison Avenue in New York.
He has been active in promoting progressive causes such as democratic practices and equal rights. Among those causes, he feels strongly about the need for the liberation of women in the Middle East, which he considers to be the most overlooked and abridged human right of all.
The author earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from the University of Houston and the University of Oregon. His earlier novel, Replenishing the Sea of Galilee, is a family saga across ethnicity, place and religion. Visit wagihaburish.com.
Wagih Abu-Rish
Wagih Abu-Rish, Author
+1 415-275-2299
w@abu-rish.com