New Book Redefines Retirement as a Launchpad for Purpose, Health and Adventure

RETIREMENT PLANNING THAT DELIVERS Pete Bosse, PhD, CFP

RETIREMENT PLANNING THAT DELIVERS by Pete Bosse, PhD, CFP

Essential reading for anyone serious about making the most of their retirement years.” — Reviewer

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retirement isn’t just about having enough money — it’s about having the health, clarity and drive to enjoy it. In a fresh and timely take on retirement, RETIREMENT PLANNING THAT DELIVERS , author Pete Bosse invites readers to look beyond the numbers and start planning for a retirement defined by vitality, meaning and unforgettable experiences.Named a winner in the Aging category of the 2025 International Impact Book Awards, and a recipient of the Readers’ Favorite 5-Star Award, Bosse’s book is a clear, compelling answer to the question: “What’s next?”Rather than focusing solely on financial security, Bosse’s approach is 80% lifestyle and 20% financial strategy. His five-strategy framework empowers readers to discover their purpose, extend their healthspan, build resilience and design a post-career life filled with the kinds of moments people dream about when they think of retirement.Drawing on his own journey through three retirements — first from the corporate world, then the military, then government work — as well as decades of professional experience, Bosse offers practical guidance that feels personal, motivating and refreshingly achievable.Early readers are responding with enthusiasm. “Goes beyond the numbers and delivers what really matters,” one reviewer shared. Another reviewer called it “essential reading for anyone serious about making the most of their retirement years.” Across the board, reviewers are praising RETIREMENT PLANNING THAT DELIVERS for its focus on “purpose, health and experiences — not just the financial side,” describing it as “practical, engaging and inspiring.”Bosse, a Certified Financial Planner with a PhD in Business Administration, blends expert knowledge with an encouraging tone that speaks to both head and heart. His background gives the book credibility, but it’s his storytelling and practical insight that make it stand out in a crowded genre.Whether you’re five years from retirement or already there, RETIREMENT PLANNING THAT DELIVERS is a standout resource for anyone who wants more than just a well-funded retirement — they want a fulfilling one.RETIREMENT PLANNING THAT DELIVERS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOPete Bosse is a visionary leader and author who believes everyone can live the retirement of their dreams. Pete is a three-time retiree and a CFP professional with a PhD in Business Administration and also a University of Michigan MBA. He retired from the corporate world in 2006, the US Army in 2020, and the federal government in 2024. Pete’s proprietary approach to retirement planning is called Max. Retired Life, and it’s very much client-centric. His process focuses primarily on the client’s needs, wants, and desires before addressing how and where to fund retirement. Pete leads the pro bono volunteer activities for the San Antonio chapter of the Financial Planning Association, where he serves on the board. Pete lives in San Antonio, TX.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.