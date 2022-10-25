Top Sports Executives come to Nashville Nov. 3 for Sports Business @ 50: Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Horrow, author and editor of the just-published expanded and revised second edition of The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, is bringing together contributors to the book and other major figures from the sports industry for a special event on Thursday, November 3 at The Gibson Garage in Nashville.
Sports Business Pioneer Rick Horrow Brings Top Sports Biz Leaders to Nashville Thursday, November 3 for “Sports Business @ 50 Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game”
In celebration of the revised and expanded second edition, Horrow has invited key contributors to the book to participate in a panel discussion, “Sports Business @ 50 – Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game” from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with a networking cocktail reception and live musical performances to follow.
Horrow will co-host a panel of VIP speakers (and book contributors) including:
• Former Major League Baseball President, Foley & Lardner partner and event co-host Bob DuPuy.
• Olympic Gold Medalist figure skater (and Nashville resident) Scott Hamilton.
• Scott Pranger, Founder & CEO of Nashville-based digital asset/payment leader Staks.
• Former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher & Music City Baseball board member Dave Stewart.
• Mark Williams, Partner at leading sports venue & architecture firm HKS.
• Greg Marino, Foley & Lardner Sports & Entertainment Industry Team special counsel.
• And auto racing industry executive Bryan Sperber.
In addition, executives and board members from Music City Baseball (Nashville Stars) will be in attendance. Special musical guests slated to perform after the panel discussion include Dave Turnbull (Music City Baseball), Randy Montana and former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Barry Zito. The Gibson Garage is located at 209 10th Avenue South, Suite 209, Nashville, Tennessee 37209.
This is the second event in a series of national events created by Horrow that debuted September 22nd in New York City, and includes future events in Palm Beach, Florida (January 10) celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the undefeated Miami Dolphins season, as well as events around the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Open and Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in mid-February and the NCAA Final Four in late March/early April in Houston.
Horrow’s book, The Sports Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, published this month by Human Kinetics, builds on that premise with essays and contributions from over 120 major industry figures, including Hall of Fame Duke University men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal Ripken Jr., former Major League Baseball president Bob DuPuy, Boston Red Sox executive Larry Lucchino, legendary golfer Jack Nickolas, Reebok president Matt O’Toole, National Football League commissioner Paul Tagliabue, USA Basketball chair Jerry Colangelo, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, race car driver Lyn St. James, NASCAR CEO Lesa France Kennedy, Opendorse founder Blake Lawrence, Washington Capitals/Wizards/Monumental Sports owners Zack and Ted Leonsis, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, Olympic Gold Medal skater Scott Hamilton, and sports media personalities Jay Bilas and Ann Meyers Drysdale, among other notables.
One of the leaders who created the sports business as it is known today, Horrow’s book is a treatise on the history of the past 50 years of sports business written by the people who built the industry and taking those perspectives to predict what’s ahead for the next 50 years.
The revised edition now includes a “Breakthrough Moments” list of 50 of the most significant sports-related moments that changed the industry. These will be featured during the panel discussion and are also the focus of the “Breakthrough Moments” NFT series created in collaboration with Staks, which debuted last month in New York. The next series of NFT’s will debut in Nashville at the event.
In addition, Mike Cardano (also a book contributor), VP of Operations with SportsGrid Television and Radio Network, will provide the technical expertise to produce and develop sustaining content from the event. SportsGrid content reaches over 150 million fans over the air, broadcast, cable television, connected Smart TVs, streaming OTT platforms, mobile devices, and streaming live on the web.
As CEO of Horrow Sports Ventures, Horrow has been the architect of more than 100 deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, has enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. Besides developing stadia and arenas, Horrow’s ability to put together multiple urban initiatives into one package for voter approval has resulted in the building of new performing arts and convention centers, schools, libraries, transit projects, and tourist destinations.
In addition to providing regular sports business content to SportsGrid radio and television network and penning a weekly column for Yahoo! Finance, Horrow hosts monthly national television shows carried by Sinclair and other RSNs, "Good Sports" and "The Icons." His "Keeping Score" podcast and blog are weekly keystones of Thomson Reuters' sports business coverage.
Horrow’s clients have included the NFL, NHL, Major/Minor League Baseball, U.S. Polo, PGA Tour, NASCAR, Great White Shark Enterprises (Greg Norman), Ladies Professional Golf Association, Major League Soccer, General Sports Venue/AstroTurf, Edelman Financial, EVERFI, Citrix, Cisco Systems, CA, Guggenheim/Group One Thousand One, Globecast, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Golden Bear International (Jack Nicklaus), Portland Trail Blazers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and the State of West Virginia.
He has been a key player in stadium, arena, and speedway deals in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Boston, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Houston, Green Bay, San Diego, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and El Paso. Horrow has also brought sports and entertainment ventures into Brazil, Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago, among others.
