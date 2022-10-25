B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN COLORADO
Danny Reeves Joins as Partner in Colorado Springs, CO
I'm happy to be joining the B2B CFO family and working with business owners in the greater Colorado Springs area. My goal is to ease the stress associated with the owner’s growth and exit strategies.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Danny Reeves has joined as Partner. He is based in Colorado Springs, CO, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Danny is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 30 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was Chief Operating and Financial Officer of RE/MAX Properties, Inc. In his career, Danny has had many accomplishments, including obtaining a construction bank loan for a 15,000 sq. ft. office building, overseeing a system platform conversion and the creation of a mortgage company with agent investors, and receiving approval for $700 million Master Facility Plan for a hospital system.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of Danny Reeves to our firm’s stellar group of Colorado-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like Danny, each B2B CFO Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."
According to Danny, “I am happy to be joining the B2B CFO family and working with business owners in the greater Colorado Springs area. My goal is to ease the stress and headaches associated with the owner’s growth and exit strategies.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Danny, visit b2bcfo.com/danny-reeves.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
