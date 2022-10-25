LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITTV and EcoFlix Join Forces to Honor

TV personality and Activist Elisabetta Canalis

Ecoflix, the first-of-its-kind, non-profit streaming platform, joins ITTV to drive efforts within the entertainment community focused on educating, inspiring, and supporting action to save the planet.

ITTV Forum & Festival is proud to announce its partnership with Ecoflix, the world’s first non-profit streaming platform dedicated to providing support and inspiring change that protects wildlife and safeguards the planet. In celebration of this partnership, ITTV and Ecoflix will present the first-ever Celebrity Animal Advocate of the Year Award to Elisabetta Canalis at ITTV's red carpet closing ceremony on November 9th to honor her commitment and dedication as an activist in international animal rights campaigns.

Ecoflix is ​​the first non-profit media group whose mission is to educate, inspire and support meaningful action in saving wildlife and the planet. Original programs, podcasts, and content solely dedicated to education are at the center of their mission to raise awareness and become the most trusted media source for information, science, and inspiration on conservation and climate change. As part of this mission, EcoFlix allocates all membership fees, donations, and profits to its conservation initiatives all over the world.

“Ecoflix is ​​extremely excited to partner with ITTV. We believe that by joining forces, we will be able to continue our efforts to help save animals and the planet,” says Ecoflix founder and president David Casselman. “We are thrilled to announce that we have selected Elisabetta Canalis to receive the Celebrity Animal Advocate of the Year at the ITTV Forum & Festival in Los Angeles.”

“The environment and the protection of animal life are fundamental priorities today, and the commitment to their defense is a responsibility we all share,” adds Valentina Martelli, CEO of Good Girls Planet, who, along with industry veteran Cristina Scognamillo, created ITTV. “That's why we wanted to honor those who have the platform and ability to reach millions of people. Elisabetta Canalis has unequivocally demonstrated her relentless commitment to the cause, particularly her activism around dog rescue, and the push for increased safety regulations on the responsible use of animals in television and film productions.”

On November 7th at the NeueHouse in Hollywood, Ecoflix founder David Casselman, actress Elisabetta Canalis, entrepreneur and producer Matteo Perale, and founder and CEO of ITTV Valentina Martelli, will participate in a panel discussion addressing the role of public figures and cause-related social impact. The award will be presented during ITTV’s closing night gala on November 9th.

Created by Good Girls Planet CEO Valentina Martelli and partner Cristina Scognamillo, the ITTV Forum & Festival is the premiere event dedicated to promoting the Italian television industry, its content, and creative professionals. The event, designed specifically to build long-lasting relationships with their American counterparts, has become, in just a few short years, one of the most important U.S. venues for the Italian audiovisual industry.

About ITTV

ITTV and TIE are created and produced by Good Girls Planet and supported by V Channels and MTLA in collaboration with the Italian Consulate General of Los Angeles, ICE - Italian Trade Agency, and the Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles (IICLA). ITTV works in association with Toscana Film Commission and Veneto Film Commission with the contribution of Eataly, Ecoflix, Little Studio Films, TATATU, and the Patronage of APA – Associazione Produttori Audiovisivo, Nuovo IMAIE– I diritti degli Artisti, SIAE - Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori, IACCW Italy-Chamber of Commerce West Los Angeles.

ITTV partners include Fremantle, Rai Fiction, RAI Com Rai Ragazzi, Sky, D-Hub Studios, IbiscusMedia, LSPG, Premio Kinéo, FeST-Il Festival delle Serie Tv, USC School of Cinematic Arts, Extra!, Los Angeles Times, Ciak, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, Mymovies.it, Kikapress.com. ITTV is proud to work with featured sponsor Persol, as well as Argiano Dimore e Brunello, Bindi, Di Stefano Premium Italian Cheese, Ferrarini, Intimissimi, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Select.