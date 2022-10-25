Submit Release
B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TENNESSEE

Alan Seivers Joins as Partner in Knoxville, TN

My purpose is to improve the lives of private business owners in my community by removing barriers that get in their way. B2B CFO® gives me the opportunity to fulfill that mission.”
— Alan Seivers
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Alan Seivers has joined as Partner. He is based in Knoxville, TN, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.

Alan is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was Chief Financial Officer of Teleios Collaborative Network. Alan has over 20 years of experience as a CFO, Vice President of Finance, and Controller for private companies with experience in Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Professional Services. He helped grow one company from $3 million in annual sales to over $60 million in less than ten years. He supported this growth by hiring and developing key personnel, organizing the information system to produce timely and accurate financial information to ensure sound business decisions, and managing cash flow that significantly improved liquidity which greatly improved the company’s strategic position.

Alan has experience is the development of corporate financial strategy, financial systems integration, planning and forecasts, and developing opportunities and projections of future growth.

Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “Alan is an exceptional professional with a sincere appreciation for our unique process and strategy. His passion for business coupled with his years of financial and operational experience will be of tremendous value to the business community in Knoxville.”

According to Alan, “My purpose is to improve the lives of private business owners in my community by understanding their goals and removing barriers that get in their way while maintaining the highest level of integrity. B2B CFO® gives me the opportunity to fulfill that mission.”

To find out more about, or to connect with Alan, visit b2bcfo.com/alan-seivers.

About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.

Alan Seivers
B2B CFO
alanseivers@b2bcfo.com

