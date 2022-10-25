Los Angeles Rams Wheelchair Football Team Wins USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah

Two Los Angeles Rams Wheelchair Football Team players surround a player with the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team with the ball. Photo by CharlesonMedia, LLC.

USAWFL teams from nine cities across the country competed in the tournament hosted by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country competed this past weekend at a USA Wheelchair Football League tournament hosted by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.The Los Angeles Rams Wheelchair Football Team, a program of Angel City Sports, defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team, a program of Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports, on Sunday to win the tournament. The final score was 18-13.The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) is a program of Move United that is made possible by support from the National Football League (NFL) and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership, which is part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative. This is the second full season of the USAWFL.Tournament competition began on Saturday at the Salt Palace Convention Center and continued on Sunday, culminating in the championship game between the two teams. Nine teams from across the country competed, including the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team.This was the third tournament of the 2022 season. The two previous tournaments were won by the Green Bay Packers Wheelchair Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team.The tournament was hosted by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation which was created as a result of civic-minded citizens who wanted to coordinate recreation activities throughout the County, build more park space, trails infrastructure, and manage the rapid growth of recreation programs for the benefit of county residents. Over the past 75 years, the division has grown in size and scope, now managing and maintaining 103 parks, 6 golf courses, over 20 recreation facilities, as well as trails and open space.In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL and BWF partnership as part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.For more information on the USA Wheelchair Football League, visit usawfl.org.

USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament Salt Lake City 2022