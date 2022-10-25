B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN FLORIDA
CJ Aulet Joins as Partner in Tallahassee, Florida
I’m excited to join such an accomplished and welcoming group of professionals. The culture and camaraderie are an important part of what makes B2B CFO such a powerful and influential organization.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that CJ Aulet has joined as Partner. He is based in Tallahassee, Florida, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
CJ is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 25 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was the Principal of C&L Industries where he significantly increased cash out to ownership while dramatically reducing taxes and improving EBITDA. Under his leadership, the company grew revenue by nearly 75% and increased net margin by 12%.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of CJ Aulet to our firm’s stellar group of Florida-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like CJ, each B2B CFO Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."”
To find out more about, or to connect with CJ, visit www.b2bcfo.com/cj-aulet.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
CJ AUlet
B2B CFO
cjaulet@b2bcfo.com