CYMOTIVE Technologies and Flex Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC – October 26, 2022 – The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new members CYMOTIVE and Flex.
The Auto-ISAC announced today that two companies focused on automotive connectivity have joined its membership. The new members are CYMOTIVE Technologies, a leader in smart mobility cyber solutions, and Flex, a global manufacturer serving diverse industries and end markets including automotive and next generation mobility technologies. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“The automotive cybersecurity community is dedicated to securing future mobility as connectivity expands and the next generation of vehicles take to the road. Both CYMOTIVE and Flex have a strong international presence along with world-class teams of cyber professionals who will be welcomed in Auto-ISAC meetings and discussions,” said Josh Davis, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Toyota North America. “Our community is a forum to share insights and engage in peer-to-peer learning through participation in workshops, simulations and case study reviews.”
“CYMOTIVE welcomes becoming an Auto-ISAC member and sharing knowledge with the community. We look forward to contributing our deep cyber experience from working inside leading car manufacturers. Our pro-active cyber approach throughout the full vehicle lifecycle synchronizes well with Auto-ISAC’s forums and committees around the software-defined connected vehicle,” said Tsafrir Kats, Co-founder and CEO of CYMOTIVE Technologies.
“As vehicles transition to next generation, up-integrated compute platforms with increasing levels of connectivity, it’s critical for companies across the automotive industry to work together to ensure a safe and secure mobility experience, from the vehicle to edge and to cloud. We look forward to working with Auto-ISAC members to address the complexities of cybersecurity in and around software-defined vehicles to accelerate progress in bringing the promise of next-generation mobility into reality,” said Mike Thoeny, President, Automotive Business Group, Flex.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build the resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About CYMOTIVE Technologies
Founded in 2016 by former leaders of Israel’s National Security Agency, CYMOTIVE began as the trusted cyber security partner of the Volkswagen Group. Since then, the company has extended its reach to deliver pre-emptive, automotive cybersecurity solutions to all car manufacturers, top tier suppliers and smart cities. CYMOTIVE’s customers benefit from a full lifecycle platform of trusted security solutions spanning vehicles’ design, development and post-production stages. With teams working from Israel, Germany, Sweden, Italy and the US, CYMOTIVE offers innovative products providing automated vulnerability management, regulation compliance, intrusion detection & response, and security testing. Empowered by deep expertise in strategy and regulatory compliance planning, security engineering, risk analysis, security architecture, penetration testing, and VSOC services, CYMOTIVE secures industry players for the digitally-transformed mobility eco-system. For more information visit www.cymotive.com.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
