$200,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN CLEVELAND, $50,000 IN GRAY

CLEVELAND/GRAYAs the Powerball jackpot climbs and climbs—now at a staggering $700 million—players continue to win prizes since there are nine total ways to win playing the popular game.

Two as-yet-unknown winners from the drawing held Oct. 24, 2022, are a player in Cleveland, who won $200,000, and another in Gray (Washington County), who won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the lucky Cleveland player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize of $50,000 was quadrupled to $200,000.

Both of these winning tickets were sold at a Food City location. The $200,000 winner purchased the ticket at Food City, 2310 McGrady Drive in Cleveland. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Food City, 125 Judge Gresham Road in Gray.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

