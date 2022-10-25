More Ukrainian Citizens Set to Arrive in Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 25 - Released on October 25, 2022

This evening approximately 200 people will arrive in Regina on the third of five humanitarian flights carrying Ukraine citizens to Saskatchewan.

Upon their arrival to Regina, a settlement reception centre will be available and will include on-site personnel to answer questions and issue Saskatchewan health cards, assist with the setup of bank accounts, provide information about housing, employment, education, income assistance, community supports and more. All recent newcomers are welcome to visit the reception centre.

"The people and businesses of Saskatchewan are once again prepared to welcome these refugees to our province and our communities," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We expect they will settle across the province, just as we have experienced with the first two flights, and we are proud to offer them a sense of safety and security, something they have been missing for some time."

Saskatchewan is proud to partner with humanitarian organizations Open Arms and Solidaire on a third flight. On August 12, Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on five humanitarian flights into Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by:

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

