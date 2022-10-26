Swedish crispbread-bakery launches an exclusive bag – specially designed to prevent cracked crisp breads
To enable tastier snacks outdoors, the Swedish crispbread-company Leksands Knäckebröd, has created "Trekanten" (The Triangle) - a deep blue, handmade crispbread case in vegetable-tanned leather, designed to crack the challenges of the outdoors. "Trekanten" is shaped after Leksand's significant triangular crisp bread and was created in collaboration with the local tannery Tärnsjö Garveri. The bag is produced in a limited edition of 60.
Swedes really love crispbread. And hiking. But these two will often end up in a crumbly mess in the backpack. But now, Leksands Knäckebröd, one of Sweden's oldest and most well-known crisp bread bakeries, has created a solution. The triangle-shaped ”Trekanten'', will prevent the crisp bread to stay crack free during the whole trip. The inside is made of steel which is covered with exclusive handmade leather in blue. It’s the ancient tannery, Tärnsjö Garveri, located a few hours away from Leksand who’s the craftsman behind the specially designed and exclusive bag.
- Long walks in deep forests are close to our Dala-hearts. It's where we can relax and take it easy. But there has long been a problem. We always bake to make our bread as crisp as possible, thus making it difficult to protect when the bread is in the backpack. With "Trekanten", the crispbread is kept from cracking, and we want to show that it is perfect for a filling snack even during long forest hikes, says Annika Sund, Marketing manager at Leksands Knäckebröd.
This is "Trekanten"
The bag is produced in a limited edition of 60 and was developed in collaboration with Tärnsjö Garveri. In addition to the cleanable steel interior and vegetable-tanned leather, the bag has more functions than just looking good and keeping your crispbread protected. An adjustable shoulder strap is available for a variety of carrying options. The strap is detachable to easily attach "Trekanten" with a carabiner to the backpack. In addition, there are pockets on the back of "Trekanten" for a butter knife and fire steel to quickly spread a good sandwich and light the campfire. The leather comes from cattle from Uppland, and the historic Tärnsjö Garveri, founded in 1873, is located just a few miles outside Dalarna's county border. Since its inception, Tärnsjö Garveri has created products of the highest quality craftsmanship, just like the bakery in Leksand.
The triangle crisp - a Swedish stalwart
Since 1986, Leksands Knäckebröd has been baking the triangular favorite which many Swedes have a relationship with and whose shape the company is unique in store. The triangular crispbread is today available in six different flavors, including classic brown-baked and original.
- Our triangles, as we call them, have long been a favorite in Swedish homes. That's why it feels great to be able to make the bread possible in a new context, in a peaceful and relaxing environment near the forest, says Annika.
“Trekanten” will be available via leksands.se from 12 October and will cost SEK 2600 (230 dollars). The dimensions of Trekanten are 16 cm long, 13.5 cm wide and 14 cm high. The bag comes with a packet of Leksands triangular crisp breads and a butter knife. Read more: https://www.leksands.se/trekanten
About Leksands Knäckebröd
For six generations, with the company since 1929, the family business Leksands Knäckebröd has been baking crisp bread in the village of Häradsbygden, Leksand. The water for the dough comes from the spring under the bakery, the rye is Swedish and locally grown, and the bakery has been fossil-free since 2013. Leksands Knäckebröd has about 25 percent of the crispbread market in Sweden and is the market leader in round bread, the traditional large round bread cakes.
About Tärnsjö Garveri
Tärnsjö Garveri supplies a specialized market that expects vegetable-tanned leather of the very highest quality. Tärnsjö Garveri continuously develops its business with great respect for the craft and a sustainable future. Since 1873, Tärnsjö Garveri has offered first-class leather with high aesthetic standards and products expected to last a lifetime. The focus is not primarily on trends but on producing well-made products with timeless designs.
