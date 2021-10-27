Prize-winning golden sauna and sculpture, Solar Egg, visits the Swedish capital
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Stockholm this fall and winter you can explore the viral phenomenon Solar Egg. Starting on the 30th of October, Riksbyggen’s prize-winning sauna by Swedish artists Bigert & Bergström can be seen at Waldemarsudde in central Stockholm.
Starting on October 30th, Riksbyggen’s sauna Solar Egg by the artist duo Bigert and Bergström will be open to the public. The visit is part of the exhibition “Expedition Konst” (Expedition Art) at Prins Eugens Waldemarsudde (30 October - 20 March 2022). Symbolizing new beginnings, Solar Egg has already shared its warmth in several stunning locations all over the world: Paris, Copenhagen, and Minneapolis as well as where it all started, in Kiruna and Jukkasjärvi, in northern Sweden. Due to the pandemic, the golden sauna has stayed cold for the past year. But now it’s back on the road. Ready to spread its warmth during the cold Swedish autumn and winter, sparking sweaty conversations among spectators and tourists visiting Stockholm.
– We are really excited about Solar Egg visiting Waldermarsudde. The sauna was created as a catalyst to promote local dialogue about the relocating of the city of Kiruna, forced by decades of mining. At the same time it’s a perfect opportunity to focus on the climate issue and talk more about a sustainable society, says Johanna Frelin, CEO of Riksbyggen.
Visitors will be able to book their full sauna experience with the wood burners at a comfortable 80° C via the museum.
– Solar Egg is one of our most successful collaborations ever. We get requests frequently from institutions around Europe to tour the sauna. The unique location of Prins Eugens Waldemarsudde in central Stockholm, combined with an exciting exhibition makes this a really special occasion. We hope that lots of people from all over the world will take the chance to experience the Solar Egg, says Mathias Sandberg, marketing and sales director at Riksbyggen.
About the Solar Egg
The sauna, Solar Egg, by Mats Bigert and Lars Bergström, commissioned by Riksbyggen, was designed to promote local dialogue and contemplation about the relocating of the city of Kiruna, located north of the Arctic Circle. Assembling the 69 golden plates that create the exterior of the sauna requires 1512 bolts and takes 4 to 5 days. Riksbyggen is a cooperative company that develops new housing in Sweden. For their collaboration, Riksbyggen, Bigert & Bergström was awarded the winner of the Swedish Arts & Business Awards 2018. In 2017 it won a Red Dot Award, Stålbyggnadspriset, and German Design Award. It received a silver medal in the Swedish Design Award and London International Awards. In November 2018 Time Out released a bucket list of "The very best things to do", among the 50 items on the list, Solar Egg came in third.
