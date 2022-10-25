Submit Release
Statement from Sen. Angela Walton Mosley on Shooting At Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, issued the following statement relating to the shooting that occurred at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis:

“I was horrified to hear about the shooting that occurred at my alma mater, the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School. The time I spent at CVPA was one of the best times of my life. It’s where I developed lifelong friendships. We were, and still are, one big family. When one hurts, we all hurt!

“My heart goes out to the students, faculty, staff and parents who are dealing with the aftermath of this tragedy. Such senseless violence is disturbing, inexcusable and needs to be handled immediately. This is a call to action to do something about gun laws and gun violence in the state of Missouri. We need to protect the lives of our students, teachers and faculty.

“I am wishing a quick recovery for those injured, and I am praying for the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives.

“Our community is strong, and I know we will come together to support and help those who are affected by this senseless act. At the same time, we must fight to ensure tragedies like this can never happen again.”

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.

