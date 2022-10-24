Pelosi Statement on Engagements Ahead of the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform

Zagreb, Croatia – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on her meetings in Zagreb ahead of the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform: “Today, it was my privilege to attend the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Croatia, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Speaker of the Ukrainian Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. It is a tribute to the broad and urgent global support for Ukraine that more than 50 nations are participating in this summit. “It was an honor to meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Speaker Gordan Jandroković. Croatia is a valued American ally and a key partner in peace and stability in Europe, including in energy, security and our global response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We are also having bilateral meetings with key European partners, including Bundestag President Bärbel Bas of Germany, and Speaker Andreas Norlén of Sweden and First Deputy Speaker Antti Rinne of Finland – representing the newest members of the NATO alliance. “I was especially proud to meet with Speaker Stefanchuk at this critical moment to convey the Congress’ bipartisan and bicameral commitment to the fight being waged by the heroic people of Ukraine. It was my privilege to meet with human rights activists from Crimea, who shared their harrowing and heartbreaking stories of torture, imprisonment and abductions at Russia’s hands. We must strengthen Ukraine’s capacity in this fight, particularly as Iranian drones take a deadly toll on civilians. “It was my high honor to be recognized by President Zelenskyy with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, II degree, alongside eleven parliamentary leaders across the world for our legislatures’ ongoing work to strengthen Ukraine. “As Putin escalates his appalling atrocities against civilians, we reaffirm this truth: Crimea is Ukraine, Russia’s unlawful occupation of all Ukrainian territory must end, and Russia must be held accountable for its crimes.” # # #