Pelosi Remarks at the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform

Zagreb, Croatia – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks at the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform. Below are the Speaker’s remarks: Speaker Pelosi. Thank you very much, Mr. Speaker. I thank you and I thank the distinguished Prime Minister for hosting us here, the invitation to come together to show our support and our strength for the courage that we see demonstrated by the people of Ukraine. Thank you to President Zelenskyy and Speaker of the Rada Stefanchuk for convening this essential Summit. And for doing so in a way that, as President Zelenskyy said, ‘is a call to action, a statement of values, a demonstration of courage.’ Something that makes us all very proud to participate. Let me express the admiration of the Congress, shared by the world’s parliaments clearly here, for the courage of President Zelenskyy. And the Speaker of the Rada, for your courage Mr. Speaker, as you serve the Ukrainian people in extraordinary times, conducting the work of your Rada in a very dangerous situation. Thanks also to our host. To Croatian Prime Minister Plenković, thank you so much for your beautiful words this morning. And to the Speaker Jandroković, both of you spoke about your experience, your experience of your own country, your relationship with Ukraine, and using that relationship, that experience, to advance peace, democracy and pretty soon. At the meeting was set by Speaker Stefanchuk at the G7 Summit in Germany under the leadership of President Bas. We spoke of the power of unity in the fight to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable, especially the unity of the world's parliaments to do so. When Speaker Stefanchuk and President Zelenskyy extended an invitation to this Parliamentary Summit, I know we all had to say yes. And I was certain that America had to be here. Now, it is an honor to represent the United States Congress at the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform. I'm pleased to do so with Congressman Gerry Connolly, a respected leader on the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Congress, but he was invited separately, as the President of the Parliamentary – NATO Parliamentary Assembly. You'll be hearing from him. We’re very proud that NATO elected an American head of the summit – of the Assembly. We join our G7, NATO, European and other global partners in an unmistakable statement of the free world’s unity that we stand with Ukraine. This platform was established to bring the end of Russia's occupation of Crimea and to restore control of the – Ukraine over the territory, in full accordance with international law. Crimea is Ukraine. And some of us heard directly from activists last night – thank you, Mr. Stefanchuk, for making that possible. The situation in Crimea particularly, Russia’s abuse of human rights, grows worse. Sadly, we now know that Russia's actions in Crimea are one dimension of an all-out assault on Ukraine and on democracy itself. No wonder that was eight months into Russia's unprovoked, unjustified war on Ukraine, the deaths, displacement and destruction continue. In the last two weeks alone, Putin has launched a further campaign of horror, unleashing swarms of drones against cities, visible from the streets, designed to terrify and to kill. The Congress condemns the actions of Iran in supplying these kamikaze drones. Putin is also targeting, destroying Ukraine’s power stations, seeking to deprive Ukrainians of heat and power as winter approaches. Using rape, kidnapping, other atrocities, kidnapping of children as a weapon of war, is outside the circle of civilized human behavior. Attacking civilian infrastructure is a war crime. Putin’s latest attack is to escalate a war that he began and that he is losing. All of us here pledged to stand with Ukraine and with the Ukrainian people, recognizing their courage — in Crimea, in other territories that he has attempted to illegally annex and across the country — until victory is won. And that is what we will do, until victory is won. If Putin doubts our unity, he need only look at the vote of the 143 nations at the United Nations on October 12th, who rejected his illegal attempt to annex further parts of Ukraine. The international community’s solidarity has been vital to Ukraine’s fight and will be more so as winter approaches. When I had the privilege of leading a Congressional delegation to Kyiv in May and met with President Zelenskyy and the Speaker and others, we conveyed a message of America's unwavering support for Ukraine. Under President Biden, America's delivered on that promise. Congress has secured over $60 billion in security, economic, humanitarian and budget assistance for Ukraine, including twelve and a third billion just weeks ago. And more will be on the way when we pass our omnibus funding bill this fall. It has been a key priority to ensure that the United States is responsive to the specific needs and requests made by Ukraine for additional weapons systems, including the MLRS, among other things. And I’m very proud of the work of our Secretary of Defense, who, bringing countries together to see how we can all, working together, meet the needs of Ukraine to achieve victory. As we support Ukraine’s fight, Congress’ work to hold Russia accountable — including the strong sanctions against Russia, banning its oil and energy products from coming into our country and suspending normal trade relations. We have acted on a bipartisan basis, because that is what it takes. What is at stake is nothing less than democracy itself. The Ukrainian people are fighting for their democracy, and in doing so, are making the fight for democracy for us all. Under President Biden, our support is here to stay. When we all return to our parliaments, let us have the courage of the Ukrainian people: to stand strong against autocracy, to support those demanding their rights and to ensure that the flame of liberty burns bright. Let us be inspired by the paintings, the drawings of the children. Is this not a remarkable demonstration of our motivation? Let’s be inspired by the beauty of children's pictures and to build a future worthy of their aspirations, a peaceful one. Now, I look forward to continuing this conversation on how best to, as you said Mr. Speaker, establish a vision of support for Ukraine, as you – and we all defend democracy. And until victory is won. Thank you for the honor of being with you today. Thank you so much. [Applause] # # #