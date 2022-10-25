Revealed! ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest finalists

Mt. Humpfreeze. Flake Forty-Eight. Shovelin’ Sunshine.

These names or others could soon adorn some of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s snowplows.They are three of the nearly 4,700 names that Arizonans submitted in ADOT’s Name–A-Snowplow contest this month and are among the 15 finalists.

Beginning today, the public can go to azdot.go/NameAPlow and vote for their favorite names. The three names that receive the most votes will be the winners and placed on the driver’s side of the cab of three snowplows in ADOT’s fleet of 200. Voting is open through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The 15 finalists are:

Alice Scooper

Blizzard of AZ

Chilly Pepper

De-Ice, Ice Baby

Flake Forty-Eight

Frost Responder

Mt. Humpfreeze

Prickly Plow

Optimus Brine

Snokopelli

Snowguaro

Snowcotillo

Shovelin’ Sunshine

The Plowdalorian

Yavapai Yeti

“We’re thrilled that so many Arizonans embraced the challenge to come up with great names for our snowplows,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Naming the snowplows humanizes the huge effort our drivers and their plows undertake each winter. We want to keep them and you safe. Parts of our state have already received dustings of snow, and it won’t be long before these vital vehicles are put to use, clearing highways and making travel safer for everyone.”

ADOT has 200 snowplows and nearly 500 trained snowplow operators stationed at highway maintenance yards across the state, ready to deploy when snowflakes fall. Arizona’s high country can receive a tremendous amount of snowfall – Flagstaff, in fact, is one of the snowiest cities in the country. These snowplows and their skilled operators play major roles in clearing highways during and after winter storms, laying down de-icer prior to storms and are even put to work during the spring, summer and fall to push mud, boulders and debris off highways after rain storms.

To vote in the contest, visit azdot.go/NameAPlow.