Boardline Academy Launches New Mobile App
Austin Business Journal’s Inno Madness award winner, Boardline Academy, launched the industry's first (HOA) homeowners association learning platform.
There is a huge need for resources dedicated to HOA board members. Boards are constantly leading through complex association issues. Now, with our app, they can get the foundational tools they need.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio-based start-up, Boardline Academy, has launched a new mobile application that offers online education to HOAs nationwide. As the first association learning app in the industry, Boardline is committed to helping board members in their HOA communities understand risk management, financial administration, and legal requirements to better navigate their communities.
— Boardline Academy President Cameron Lange
The Boardline Academy app offers everything that users are currently getting from the desktop version. With the launch of the new mobile app, Boardline also launched a free account service and a free board member crash course. Users can now sign up for a free account at boardlineacademy.com, and use the mobile app anytime, anywhere. The app is currently only available for Apple users, and will be launching for Android users later this year.
There are 351,000 homeowners’ associations in the United States with roughly 73.9 million people living in HOA communities. With current law changes like Texas’ Senate Bill 1588, boards need to stay up to date on industry requirements and best practices. Boardline has recognized this gap in the real estate industry and has built this application to help a demographic that is underserved.
“We are so proud to launch the new Boardline Academy mobile app,” commented Boardline Academy President Cameron Lange. "We’ve found that there is a huge need for resources dedicated to HOA board members. Boards are constantly leading through complex association issues, and now with the new mobile app, they can get the foundational tools they need.”
Boardline believes in being a catalyst for even more innovation. Their ultimate goal is to dig deeper and push for an even better service product while equally empowering board members.
About Boardline Academy
Boardline Academy partners with management companies to empower board members to make informed decisions, better manage association funds, and more. Boardline’s easy-to-use, well-designed interface makes training a breeze. For more information, visit boardlineacademy.com
Chelsey Tercero
Boardline Academy
+1 325-977-1442
ctercero@spectrumam.com