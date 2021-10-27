Spectrum Association Management, A Best Place to Work In Texas
San Antonio's longest-running Best Place to work has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas. Find out what makes this local company unique!
We do not have employees; we have a work-family...Work is work no matter where you are but a trusting and caring team with strong support and career development options can be difficult to find”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Association Management
Ranked as One of the Best Companies to Work for in 2021
Spectrum Association Management, a San Antonio-based company specializing in HOA management, was recently awarded a top-ranking for being one of the Best Companies to Work for in a survey published by the Texas Association of Business. With more than 200 employees, Spectrum is recognized by other businesses statewide for providing exceptional employee satisfaction in the workplace. Spectrum Association Management currently holds the longest-running rank for San Antonio’s Best Places to Work and has now won 15 Best Places to Work awards—and counting. This latest award solidifies their position as one of the best employers statewide.
“We are thrilled that our team has been awarded the recognition for being amazing and caring to each other. We do not have employees; we have a work family, and this is something everyone working here sees as our primary value. Work is work no matter where you are but a trusting and caring team with strong support and career development options can be difficult to find,” said Nicole Obiedo, President.
At Spectrum, there is a full focus on team dynamics and support, including mentoring, constant feedback, career development, and an environment centered around kindness. Unique employee perks that set Spectrum apart include a choice of work location, five weeks of paid vacation, paid community service days, free industry education programs, an in-house free medical clinic, and a retirement support program just to mention a few.
Spectrum has worked to create a safe place for its employees during a time of upheaval. “At all times, but particularly during the last year and a half, we’ve focused on our health pillars for our work family, who we caringly call ‘Oddballs.’ Physical Health, Emotional Health, and Paycheck Health. In a dynamic and changing world, a supportive and consistent work environment can go a long way to a healthy and happy work experience,” said Henrik Hansen, CEO.
At Spectrum Association Management, culture is extremely important. They recruit diligent talent who care about becoming experts, hold themselves accountable, and deliver quality results every day for their customers, colleagues, and the company. Spectrum Association Management is not your typical corporate environment. They are fanatical supporters of each other, and everyone is a student and a teacher. Spectrum’s leaders know their people and their passions and help them get there.
Spectrum Association Management also believes in giving back to the community by being great neighbors. That’s why their employees have the opportunity—and the time—to give back to their own communities in meaningful ways. Employees are provided 40 hours per calendar year of paid time off to use toward volunteer service. That’s five times the national average! Not only that, but the company has also partnered with Morgan’s Wonderland as part of their Create Good campaign for several years to help make a difference in the community for special needs kids.
For more information about the Best Companies to Work for in Texas in 2021 or to see the full list of ranked businesses, visit https://www.txbiz.org/2021-rankings-by-best-companies-group. For the in-depth magazine with business profiles including Spectrum Association Management, click here.
Interested in a career with Spectrum Association Management? Explore their current job openings.
