The Exodus Road receives a commendation in STOP THE TRAFFIK’S Data to Disrupt Trafficking Awards
The Data to Disrupt Trafficking Awards to take place on October 27 at Amazon HQ in LondonCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road has received a commendation for Collaborative Disruption in the first annual global Data to Disrupt Trafficking Awards, a groundbreaking event recognizing global leaders combating human trafficking crime. The Awards are hosted by international NGO STOP THE TRAFFIK Group and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and will take place on October 27 at Amazon HQ in London.
The Collaborative Disruption category specifically celebrates organizations disrupting human trafficking crime through multi-stakeholder partnerships.
“Collaboration has always been a part of our DNA,” Andrew Hoskins, The Exodus Road’s Vice President of International Programs, explains. “We believe the complexity of human trafficking requires a similarly sophisticated and multi-stakeholder response. Our efforts are simply a contribution to a collaborative global movement to end modern-day slavery.”
Those efforts include serving as a primary source for human trafficking information through Traffik Analysis Hub (TA Hub), a powerful intelligence analysis tool, created by STOP THE TRAFFIK and IBM, that fosters global collaboration. So far in 2022, The Exodus Road has implemented more robust data collection in their trafficking intervention work. This data is key in mapping trends for all anti-trafficking stakeholders to reference.
The Exodus Road also uses the extensive information available in TA Hub to enhance their own investigative efforts. In an operation that resulted in freedom for 29 women who were being sexually exploited, The Exodus Road used TA Hub to help further the investigation. That case also culminated in the arrests of five traffickers.
“Having accurate and up-to-date data is critical to decision-making, so The Exodus Road is encouraging other NGO partners focusing on intervention to join TA Hub,” Hoskins says.
The Exodus Road is among several outstanding organizations recognized in the inaugural Data to Disrupt Trafficking Awards. STOP THE TRAFFIK Group , who is hosting the awards, is a global leader in using technology and information to combat human trafficking. In addition to Collaborative Disruption, other categories of recognition include Disruption of Supply, Disruption of Money, Disruption of Recruitment and Lived Experience Led Disruption.
"We are so excited to launch D2DT22!” said Ruth Dearnley, CEO of STOP THE TRAFFIK Group, when announcing the event. “We will be celebrating those who are using the power of technology to share data, build trust and turn on the spotlight of transparency for everyone to take action.”
For more information about the Data to Disrupt Trafficking Awards, you can visit https://www.stopthetraffik.org/what-we-do/data-to-disrupt-trafficking-awards/.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1800 survivors and the arrests of over 1000 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts..
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization has also launched a similar training throughout Brazil explicitly designed for law enforcement partners. In 2021, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil, and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube (@theexodusroad).
About STOP THE TRAFFIK Group
STOP THE TRAFFIK (STT) uses an intelligence-led approach to undermine the three pillars that prop up MSHT and disrupt the environment which allows MSHT to exist; one where survivors are silenced.
We hold partnerships with leading financial institutions, supporting them to find and squash laundered MSHT profits through their systems. We provide bespoke business consultancy that holds million-pound corporations to account, giving them the tools to spot and eradicate MSHT in their supply chains. We launch geo-targeted social media campaigns informing high-risk groups how to spot the signs of trafficking, where to report it, and offering legitimate recruitment pathways. We build up the confidence of at-risk groups, creating resilient communities.
We know that those closest to the issue understand it best. That’s why our entire methodology stems from the collective power and intimate insight that survivor stories hold. Each sphere of our work is directed by data garnered from our world-leading MSHT database and the largest collection of survivor stories in the world, the Traffik Analysis Hub (TA Hub). Each story enriches the picture of trafficking typologies, trends, hotspots, and routes. By centering the experiences of those at the core of the issue, our projects stay relevant, targeted, and specific.
For additional information please visit STOP THE TRAFFIK’s website at https://www.stopthetraffik.org/.
