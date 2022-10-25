The Chill Brothers Participate in the Lennox Feel the Love Program
I thought, that’s beautiful! This opportunity is coming from God, sending Ya’ll and making this a possibility. We were really excited about it, and we never thought we would actually be chosen.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 11, 2022- The Chill Brothers (‘Chill Brothers’), a Lennox Premier Dealer and Centurion Award winner, were ecstatic to participate in the Lennox International Feel the Love program. This community outreach program, created in 2009, was created to lend a helping hand to families in need, specifically those with critical home comfort necessities. These families are nominated to receive a new, energy efficient HVAC system. As first-year participants, The Chill Brothers were proud to represent Houston, Texas in helping a local family in this program.
“I spoke to Sonia Garza to see if we could help them out with their AC and once. We spoke further, I realized that they were going through some tough times,” Ivan Strashnyy, Comfort Ambassador and nominator said. “I felt like they could really benefit from the Lennox Feel the Love program.”
The nominated Garza family has experienced many financial and medical hardships in their lives, including living with an outdated and costly air conditioner. By upgrading their system, at no cost to the family, this new system will help decrease their utility bills, provide cleaner, cooler air, and overall provide them with a new, comfortable living environment.
“Ivan knocked on our door asking us about our unit, and we told him we could not afford it due to bankruptcy.” Sonia Garza said. “We initially didn’t even know that this program existed.”
When the family was selected as the finalist for the Feel the Love program, Sonia and her husband Benny were in shock.
“I thought, that’s beautiful! This opportunity is coming from God, sending Ya’ll and making this a possibility. We were really excited about it, and we never thought we would actually be chosen.” Benny Garza said.
Upgrading your home to a new HVAC system is a huge undertaking for many homeowners. Because of the financial impact an upgrade usually costs, The Chill Brothers wanted to make sure that the Garza family had the best system for their home that could handle the Texas Heat.
“There are a couple of things that a new system can do for a family in need; It can provide comfort, as Mr. Garza is sick and has been waiting for a new kidney for five years,” Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory manager said. “They will be more comfortable in their home; they will have a reliable piece of equipment that will decrease their utility bills, so that will help them relieve some stress that they have during this time. The biggest thing is that they know that there are people out there who want to help them.”
The Chill Brothers pride themselves in being able to help other local Houstonians keep their homes chill with the perfect energy efficient system.
“My favorite part about this program is being able to meet with the family and really feel the love and appreciation they have for The Chill Brothers and Lennox. It really warms our hearts to be able to help a family going through tough times.” said Michael Stewart, Reginal Manager at The Chill Brothers. “AC in Houston is a necessity, and it’s great to make sure this family is taken care of for the next 15 years.”
