Wolf & Heron Founder Tapped to Speak at the Annual Product Management Festival Europe
Stephanie Judd, storyteller and leadership development expert, is a featured speaker at the 2-day conference for product managers across various industries
My goal is to help product managers discover the power of influential storytelling and dispel some myths that stop PMs from developing this skill set”BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf & Heron, a consultancy that empowers high-potential people to engage and inspire others with storytelling, has announced that founder and managing partner Stephanie Judd is an invited speaker at the 2022 Product Management Festival (PMF). The event will be held in Zürich, Switzerland from November 9 to November 10, 2022.
PMF allows experts and practitioners from across the product management community to share best practices, experiences, and success stories every year. The organization aims to amplify the global impact of product management and helps product managers make a real difference while offering the best products on the market. This year’s lineup of speakers includes business leaders and executives from Google, Meta, Hellofresh, YouTube and more.
“This is my second time speaking at PMF, and it’s a unique opportunity to engage and exchange ideas with really smart, impact-oriented professionals,” says Stephanie Judd, founder at Wolf & Heron. “My goal is to help product managers discover the power of influential storytelling and dispel some myths that stop PMs from developing this skill set.”
Wolf & Heron is committed to cultivating leaders who can engage and inspire others with storytelling. Judd’s talk will highlight common storytelling misconceptions product managers have about storytelling and offer ways to effectively tell stories that galvanize an audience and motivate them to take action. Attendees will leave with a checklist of characteristics against which to measure their own stories and maximize their ability to influence others.
The festival will host 289 companies from over 18 countries, and tickets are available for sale via the website. Judd will be among 40+ innovators and practitioners in the product management trade that share insight to being successful and having a thriving business.
ABOUT WOLF & HERON
Wolf & Heron is a leadership development firm that empowers high-potential people and executives to engage and inspire others with storytelling. The consultancy has worked with clients across many industries and profiles, including Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, educational institutions, and lobbyist groups. Founded by Kara Davidson and Stephanie Judd, Wolf & Heron delivers experiences and solutions to develop inspirational leaders. The company offers customized, people-focused programs, such as corporate training, public workshops, and executive coaching. To learn more, visit https://www.wolfandheron.com/.
