Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled Next Week in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 in Buffalo, North Franklin and Somerset Townships, Washington County.

The night-time work will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning Monday evening, October 31 work will begin in Buffalo and North Franklin townships between Exit 11 (Taylorstown) and Exit 15 (Chestnut Street). Work will also occur in Somerset Township between mile marker 24 and Exit 32 (Ginger Hill / Bentleyville). Work will continue for approximately 6-8 weeks, weather permitting.

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform mastic sealing on Interstate 70. Work will occur in both directions of the interstate. Motorists should expect to see work zone areas moving on both sides on the interstate as work progresses.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

