Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions Extended in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the continued single-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The night-time work will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The restrictions began on Monday evening, October 10 and will continue until mid-November.

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform milling and paving operations on Interstate 70 approximately one mile east and west of Exit 46 (Uniontown / Pittsburgh). Work will occur on both eastbound and westbound sides of the interstate.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

