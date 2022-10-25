Lisa Hazlett Named President of the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship; Promoted from Current Leadership Position
This promotion makes Lisa Hazlett the first female president in the organization’s 35-year history.
Lisa has shown extraordinary leadership and because of her strong community relationships, the NCFE is becoming well known throughout The Gate City.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Hazlett, Vice President of the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) and an effective leader in the organization and the local business community, has been promoted to President, making her the first female president in the organization’s 35-year history.
— Barry Frank, NCFE Board Chair.
This promotion comes at an important time for the organization – a leading Triad business incubator – as it executes its strategic plan and a major redevelopment project called The Steelhouse. The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE facility, will bring new life to a massive historic Carolina Steel structure. The redevelopment will convert the existing raw space into a flexible, scalable facility that meets the needs of new types of businesses. This placemaking project will revitalize a small area of southeast Greensboro and become a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans and support organizations – and be the southern anchor of a dynamic and growing innovation district.
“Lisa has played a critical role in the success of the Nussbaum Center in the last four and half years,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO, “Lisa has been a leader since she joined the organization. She took on additional responsibilities earlier this year and has proven her effectiveness and qualifications. Her curiosity, experience and relationships in the community make her an outstanding choice for this role and a strong partner for our entrepreneurs. It was my pleasure to make the recommendation to the Board of Directors and provide her with this promotion recognizing her accomplishments.”
“Lisa has shown extraordinary leadership,” said Barry Frank, NCFE Board Chair, “and because of her strong community relationships, the NCFE is becoming well known throughout The Gate City. Along with our CEO, Sam Funchess, Lisa has been the driving force behind The Steelhouse, a project that provides entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance they need for success. Congratulations on a well-deserved honor, President Hazlett!”
“Entrepreneurship has been the key growth economic driver in Greensboro and the Triad region,” said Hazlett. “In my new role, I will continue to apply a strategic, process-oriented approach to making our vision a reality – and supporting the future success of our region. I will continue to focus on building strategic relationships with key stakeholders and potential partners across the region.”
Hazlett is responsible for executing the overall strategy of the organization as well as day-to-day operations. This includes attracting and retaining associates and donors, as well as identifying and developing new branding and marketing opportunities. As President, she will work with the CEO and Board to develop and implement the strategic direction of the organization for years to come. “With over half of our Associates being women-owned firms, her experience and voice will be critical to making sure we meet their needs as they grow their businesses and our community,” Funchess added.
Prior to the Nussbaum Center, Hazlett spent seven and a half years in healthcare and almost 30 years managing her own business as a professional singer and actress.
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. In the last ten years, Associate companies that began at NCFE have generated over $100 million in revenue and $50 million in payroll. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
# # #
Desiree Niccoli
Alschuler Communications
+1 412-535-5701
email us here