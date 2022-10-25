Spruce Now Offering New Membership Tiers At Their Salt Lake City Med Spa

Spruce Spa is revamping its membership options to include three new tiers of memberships to make medical spa services more accessible to everyone.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City’s medical spa, Spruce, is making it easier to enjoy its services through three new membership tiers . The monthly fee for the new membership tiers counts as a credit towards services purchased at the spa for that month, and gives you a discount on the services as well.If members don’t use that credit towards a spa service during the month of payment, it automatically rolls over to the following month, ensuring customers don’t lose money. Think of it as a savings account. The three new tiers Spruce is introducing are:• Mint ($100/month)• Sage ($150/month)• Spruce ($200/month)"We are excited about these new membership tiers that we can offer our guests,” says Lauren Lightfield, the CEO of Spruce. "Many of our guests come back regularly, so this allows them to spread out their payments each month and we can discount their services in the process."The new membership tiers are based on a one-year subscription, committing the member to pay the fee on a monthly basis. If members decide to cancel before the year is up, there is a $1,000 cancellation fee. The Mint tier is the lowest monthly fee and affords members 5% off all services. The Sage tier is the middle of the pack and offers members in this category 10% off all med spa services. The Spruce tier is the most comprehensive offering members 15% off all spa services. These discounts exclude packages and products.With these monthly tiers and applicable credits, members can access a wide range of medical spa services, including dermal fillers, laser therapy, IV therapy and vitamin shots. Vitamin shots available at this Salt Lake City medical spa include Vitamin B12, Slim shots, Glutathion and Vitamin D shots. Members can also seek IV therapy for a number of purposes such as PMS relief, hangover relief and pain relief.The aesthetic services at Spruce range from hair reduction and acne treatment via laser therapy to jaw contouring and liquid facelifts through dermal fillers. Microneedling, hydrafacials and chemical peels are also popular options for skin health and therapy at this location.People interested in becoming regular guests at Spruce Spa in Salt Lake City can join one of the three membership tiers today based on the types of monthly services they expect to use. They can simply visit the website , select their membership tier and input the necessary information to get started.