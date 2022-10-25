Convene expands operations to strengthen its local presence across the larger GCC region

Lee Wan Lik, Executive Chairman of Azeus Convene

Azeus Convene will continue to expand its operations and localise the delivery of its products, solutions, and client support across the GCC region.

Our expansion plans and localisation highlight our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We aim to achieve excellence in serving the needs of our customers across the GCC region” — Lee Wan Lik, Executive Chairman of Azeus Convene