CAMS Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Community Association Management Services makes its debut on the Inc. 5000 list.WILMINGTON, NC, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Community Association Management Services (CAMS) has earned a spot on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. From 2018 – 2021, CAMS experienced revenue growth of 116%.
"After 31 years in business, making the Inc. 5000 list for revenue growth is a momentous feat that all CAMS teammates get to celebrate together!" said CAMS CEO Dave Orr. "This is a proud moment that allows us to recognize our team and all the exceptional service efforts and support they give to our clients daily. We could not be prouder of all of our teammates who helped us get here, and it is they who have made this achievement possible."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
About CAMS
In business for over 31 years, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS is dedicated to providing innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. To learn more, call 877.762.2267 or visit our website.
Sydney Jones
CAMS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn