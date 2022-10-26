Liviana™ and Medspresso™ Announce 4 Cocktails for EFC 99

Liviana™ and Medspresso™ are pleased to announce the formulation of four cocktails to be served at EFC 99 MMA fight night, 3 November 2022 in Johannesburg.

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Liviana™ and Medspresso™ are pleased to announce four revitalizing CBD-infused cocktails to be served at EFC 99 on 3 November 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) is a South African mixed martial arts promotion company established in 2009. It is the largest MMA promotion company on the continent of Africa.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to perfect our unique cocktails. We use premium CBD-infused Medspresso™ and Liviana™ products as the key ingredients. EFC 99 guests can stop by the Medspresso™ bar to sample the cocktails, as well as our scrumptious Liviana™ CBD-infused hummus. Two Cape Town team members will be joining me at EFC 99: Claudia Maschke, Head of Sensory Therapy at M2Bio Sciences and Monique Muller, Senior Sales and Marketing Representative at M2Bio Sciences. They will be serving our selection of cocktails, and hosting live interviews throughout the evening.” – Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage

Rob Simbowe, M2Bio Sciences Director of Health and Fitness will be in action fighting on the main card going up against Tapiwa Katikati in the Lightweight Division. The main card starts at 7:00 PM and will be aired live on SuperSport Action channel 210 and SABC Sport Channel. EFC events are currently broadcast in over 120 countries around the world and on numerous television networks in multiple languages.



Medspresso™ Guillotine:

This punchy cocktail is made using premium Medspresso™ CBD-infused Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee, mixed with Kahlúa and Smirnoff Vodka.

Liviana™ Concussion:

Perfect for those with a bit of a sweet tooth. It’s made using the newly released Liviana™ CBD-infused Wild Blossom Honey, Jack Daniels whiskey, apple juice, soda water and a dash of fresh lemon.

Medspresso™ Knockout:

Made using premium Medspresso™ Cederberg Rooibos Tea, Smirnoff Vodka, cranberry juice and fresh mint.

Medspresso™ Non-spinning Back Fist:

This virgin cocktail is made using the Medspresso™ Cederberg Rooibos Tea, cranberry juice and fresh mint.



About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

