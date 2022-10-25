Melanie Day Makes History In Kentucky
MELANIE DAY INKED A MAJOR DEAL WITH A HISTORIC COLLEGE BY BRINGING IN LIVING CURLS COLLEGE BEAUTY SUPPLY VENDING MACHINE TO THEIR CAMPUS.LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You've Got Curls and Hair Loss Center has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center was established in May of 2012 in Lexington, Ky. It is Central Kentucky's first multicultural naturally curly boutique salon featuring holistic hair therapies. In this type of salon and hair loss center, we conduct private and extensive consultations. These consultations include obtaining information from medical professionals to better serve our hair loss clientele.
Also, we serve veterans and cancer survivors undergoing chemotherapy. We keep detailed records in order to partner with the VA, medical doctors, and hospitals if needed. You've Got Curls has recently added another component to the business. In Living Curls vending has been added to offer services to the local college campuses. A contract with Berea College has been accepted and approved, offering hair products and beauty supplies to students on campus. This arrangement is the first of its kind with any college in the state of Kentucky. Melanie is excited to have partnered with Berea College and looks forward to placing vending machines on more college campuses.
To contact Melanie Day regarding hair care, hair loss solutions, and vending machine information, she can be reached at (859) 552-9201 or Melanie@gotcurls.com
Melanie Day
You've Got Curls and Hair Loss Center
+1 859-552-9201
melanie@gotcurls.com
