Lexington Salon Helps Women Veterans Regain Confidence with Free Wigs and Scalp Analysis

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local salon owner Melanie Day, founder of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center, is on a mission to give back to women veterans who’ve experienced hair loss due to medical conditions As a VA-approved vendor, her business provides free cranial prosthesis wigs and complimentary scalp analysis for women veterans—services that can often restore more than just hair.This month, Day launched the “Help Me Help a Woman Veteran” campaign, pledging to give away 10 custom wigs along with free hair and scalp consultations. “Hair loss can be devastating, especially for women who’ve already endured so much,” said Day. “For many of them, a wig isn’t about vanity—it’s about feeling whole again. We’re honored to be part of that healing process.”One recent veteran recipient shared: “Thank you for your communication, accommodations, and professionalism. I needed a good quality wig for my head and wound area that didn't itch. I also will take care of my natural hair.”Day, a Certified Hair Loss Specialist since 2012, has spent more than two decades helping women navigate hair challenges caused by medical conditions, stress, and autoimmune disorders.Her Lexington-based clinic specializes in non-surgical hair replacement, trichology-based scalp treatments, and hair restoration programs designed to promote long-term scalp health. Veterans interested in receiving a free wig or scalp analysis can schedule a consultation at www.gotcurls.com or by calling (859) 552-9201.You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center is located at 121 Malabu Dr., Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503.PHOTO & MEDIA INFORMATION ● Photo (attached): Veteran recipient after receiving her cranial prosthesis wig through You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center’s VA partnership.(Photos and testimonials used with permission. Credit: You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center)About You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center, founded by cosmetologist and certified hair loss specialist Melanie Day,You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center serves Central Kentucky, focusing on textured hair care, scalp therapy, and medical hair loss solutions. The salon is an approved vendor with the Department of Veterans Affairs and provides cranial prosthesis wigs for women veterans and medical clients across the state.

