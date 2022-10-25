GfK, Insights Association challenge undergraduates to turn data into sustainability innovations
Winning team gets $5,000 grand prize, presentation slot at Insights Association’s Annual ConferenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability is a growing part of almost every brand’s marketing plans – but few take a truly innovative approach to helping the environment.
In the 2023 NextGen Data Science Hackathon Competition – to be held virtually from February 24 to March 6, 2023 – GfK and the Insights Association are challenging undergraduates to transform raw consumer data into innovative business concepts related to environmental preservation and support.
The winning team will receive a $5,000 grand prize and the opportunity to present at the Insights Association’s Annual Conference in April 2023.
Students will have access to a variety of data – from GfK Consumer Life’s Green Gauge®, GfK AutoMobility™, and other sources – and have 10 days to develop their plans. On the final day of the competition, teams will have 5 minutes to present their findings and ideas virtually to judges from GfK, the Insights Association, and experts from major brands and other companies.
GfK will award the $5,000 prize to the undergraduate team that develops and presents the most compelling data- and analytics-driven solution. In addition, the Insights Association will host the winning team at its Annual Conference – taking place April 24 to 26 in Hilton Head, South Carolina – giving the students another chance to present their ideas to an audience of seasoned marketers and researchers.
Students in any major, working in teams of one to five, can take part in the hackathon. In-person collaboration is allowed, given that students follow proper health protocols, but a hybrid or all-virtual approach is also acceptable.
The NextGen Competition began in 2011 with a focus on traditional research methods and goals. Over the years, the contest has evolved to reflect the changing toolkit and role of market researchers and data scientists. In 2018, GfK made a hackathon the centerpiece of the competition, with teams from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), California Polytechnic University at Pomona, Point Park University, and the College of Staten Island (City University of New York) taking first place in previous years.
GfK and the Insights Association partnered on the competition in 2021 and are expanding that collaboration this year – helping to nurture the next generation of marketers, data scientists, and researchers.
