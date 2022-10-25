Cellcrypt Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification
JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellcrypt Inc., the pioneer & market leader in securing government mobile communications and data-in-transit, today announced that its next-generation secure, encrypted communications solution, Cellcrypt, has been Common Criteria certified by the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP).
The latest certification for the Cellcrypt Mobile Client (Android) follows the Common Criteria certification by NIAP of the Cellcrypt Server in April 2022. NIAP serves as the U.S. representative to the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA), composed of 31 member nations. The purpose of this arrangement is to ensure IT products evaluated according to the terms of the CCRA are mutually recognized by all member nations.
The Cellcrypt Server has also been validated as eligible to be used as an Enterprise Solution Session Controller component in a CSfC solution. More information can be found at www.nsa.gov/resources/commercial-solutions-for-classified-program. Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) is an important part of NSA's commercial cybersecurity strategy to quickly deliver secure cybersecurity solutions that leverage commercial technologies and products.
One of these solutions, the Mobile Access Capability Package (MA CP), is provided to meet the demand for mobile data in transit solutions (including Voice and Video) using approved cryptographic algorithms and National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) evaluated components.
However, Cellcrypt goes beyond the requirements of MA CP, as it is designed to provide security of communications across Zero-Trust networks that are assumed to have been proactively compromised. Cellcrypt delivers this through military-grade, end-to-end, quantum-safe encryption of all data – voice, video, messaging, and files, so that only the participants in a call, chat, or file transfer can encrypt/decrypt the data.
Cellcrypt is a complete enterprise solution (with Microsoft® Active Directory™ integration) that allows organizations to control their communications and related metadata and offers a PBX Gateway to connect the Cellcrypt Mobile and Desktop clients with an organization’s desk and conference phone system.
“Cellcrypt’s heritage is in providing the highest level of security for communications and data-in-transit to Government and Enterprise worldwide.”, said Martin Moore at Cellcrypt Inc. “These latest certifications, along with that of the Cellcrypt Crypto Core to FIPS 140-2 by National Institute of Standard and Technology (NIST) earlier this year are a testament to the security and resiliency of the products.
For Government agencies dealing with the most sensitive unclassified, Controlled Unclassified (CUI) through to Classified Secret and Top Secret information, these certifications ensure that they can rest assured that their communications and data are secure.”
For more information about Cellcrypt or to purchase Cellcrypt online, please visit www.cellcrypt.com
