Cellcrypt launches Cellcrypt Federal for Government

Cellcrypt Federal – the first NIAP- and FIPS-certified, secure communications suite for Government with Post-Quantum Cryptography.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellcrypt Inc., the leader in secure, encrypted communications, is proud to announce the launch of Cellcrypt Federal, the next generation secure comms suite designed to protect Government Classified (to Top Secret), CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information), and unclassified communications.

Cellcrypt Federal provides end-to-end security for voice and video calls, conference calls, messaging, and large file transfers, with full-spectrum management, IT integration, and control. Cellcrypt Federal provides maximum assurance for communications in Zero-Trust-Environments, where networks are assumed to be proactively compromised.

A software-only solution that works across iOS, Android, and Windows devices, Cellcrypt Federal is FIPS 140-2 certified and NIAP CCEVS validated for use as a Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) component to protect US Classified National Security Systems (NSS) data.

Cellcrypt Federal utilizes the NSA’s Commercial National Security Algorithm (CSNA) Suite – the standard for protecting Classified Information – and overlays Post-Quantum Cryptography to defend against the threat of quantum computing to break traditional cryptographic algorithms.

This level of Military-Grade encryption is available to all Government customers and their friends, families, and partners, ensuring the highest level of security for communications worldwide.

“With over 28 years’ operating in the US Special Operations Community, I know that communications security is paramount to a successful mission. To bring the highest level of encryption to the cyber-fight for our Military and Government customers, as well as their friends and family, will help ensure our success and safety in these challenging times.” Mike Lampe, CEO of Cellcrypt Inc., and Former Command Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) US Special Operation Command.

Cellcrypt Federal is available to download for trial from today at www.cellcryptfederal.com or the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cellcryptfederal.com/
or contact Tom Bolton at tom.bolton@csghq.com

Tom Bolton
Cellcrypt Inc.
+447807438067 ext.
email us here

