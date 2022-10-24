Submit Release
Senate Resolution 378 Printer's Number 1995

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - WHEREAS, Aside from problems in school, individuals with

dyslexia can experience a loss of self-esteem and general

reading problems that may persist into adulthood which can

affect getting a job, job performance and keeping a job; and

WHEREAS, According to the International Dyslexia Association,

approximately 85% of students classified as having a learning

disability have difficulty in reading and language processing;

and

WHEREAS, The number of individuals having some symptoms of

dyslexia is perhaps as much as 10% to 20% of the entire United

States population; and

WHEREAS, As of the most recent National Assessment of

Educational Progress reading assessment in 2019, only 35% of

American fourth graders are reading at or above proficient

levels; and

WHEREAS, Research has shown that students of lower

socioeconomic status are disproportionately impacted, with

nearly one-half of all minority children reading at below basic

levels; and

WHEREAS, According to a study conducted by the University of

Texas in conjunction with the Texas Department of Criminal

Justice, the prevalence of dyslexia in prisoners is more than

twice that of the regular population, or 48%; and

WHEREAS, Over the course of the past 25 years much has been

learned about how reading develops, what critical skills are

needed and even how to predict and identify students who will

struggle; and

WHEREAS, Dyslexia affects individuals throughout their lives

and its impact can change at different stages in a person's

life; therefore be it

