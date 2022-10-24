Senate Resolution 378 Printer's Number 1995
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - WHEREAS, Aside from problems in school, individuals with
dyslexia can experience a loss of self-esteem and general
reading problems that may persist into adulthood which can
affect getting a job, job performance and keeping a job; and
WHEREAS, According to the International Dyslexia Association,
approximately 85% of students classified as having a learning
disability have difficulty in reading and language processing;
and
WHEREAS, The number of individuals having some symptoms of
dyslexia is perhaps as much as 10% to 20% of the entire United
States population; and
WHEREAS, As of the most recent National Assessment of
Educational Progress reading assessment in 2019, only 35% of
American fourth graders are reading at or above proficient
levels; and
WHEREAS, Research has shown that students of lower
socioeconomic status are disproportionately impacted, with
nearly one-half of all minority children reading at below basic
levels; and
WHEREAS, According to a study conducted by the University of
Texas in conjunction with the Texas Department of Criminal
Justice, the prevalence of dyslexia in prisoners is more than
twice that of the regular population, or 48%; and
WHEREAS, Over the course of the past 25 years much has been
learned about how reading develops, what critical skills are
needed and even how to predict and identify students who will
struggle; and
WHEREAS, Dyslexia affects individuals throughout their lives
and its impact can change at different stages in a person's
life; therefore be it
