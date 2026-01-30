Senate Bill 1151 Printer's Number 1411

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1411

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1151

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, CULVER AND ROTHMAN,

JANUARY 30, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 30, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 306(a.3)(1) of the act of June 2, 1915

(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is

amended to read:

Section 306. The following schedule of compensation is

hereby established:

* * *

(a.3) (1) When an employe has received total disability

compensation pursuant to clause (a) for a period of one hundred

and four weeks, unless otherwise agreed to, the employe shall be

required to submit to a medical examination which shall be

requested by the insurer within sixty days upon the expiration

