Senate Bill 1151 Printer's Number 1411
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1411
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1151
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, CULVER AND ROTHMAN,
JANUARY 30, 2026
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 30, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An
act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for
injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;
establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing
procedure for the determination of liability and compensation
thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and
compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 306(a.3)(1) of the act of June 2, 1915
(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is
amended to read:
Section 306. The following schedule of compensation is
hereby established:
* * *
(a.3) (1) When an employe has received total disability
compensation pursuant to clause (a) for a period of one hundred
and four weeks, unless otherwise agreed to, the employe shall be
required to submit to a medical examination which shall be
requested by the insurer within sixty days upon the expiration
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
