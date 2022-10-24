Senate Resolution 367 Printer's Number 1993
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1993
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
367
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE, HUGHES,
ARGALL, MARTIN, COMITTA, FLYNN, DILLON, COSTA, BREWSTER,
SCHWANK, STEFANO AND KANE, OCTOBER 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "National Physical
Therapy Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, What we now celebrate as "National Physical Therapy
Month" began in 1981 as "National Physical Therapy Week" and was
celebrated in June; and
WHEREAS, In 1992, "National Physical Therapy Week" became
"National Physical Therapy Month"; and
WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" has grown in
popularity over the years, and it is now a recognized
celebration in the National Health Observances Calendar; and
WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" provides an
opportunity for physical therapists and physical therapist
assistants nationwide to educate their communities about who
physical therapists are and what they can do; and
WHEREAS, Physical therapists are experts in restoring and
improving the motion that is so crucial to a patient's well-
being; and
