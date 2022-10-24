Submit Release
Senate Resolution 367 Printer's Number 1993

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1993

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

367

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE, HUGHES,

ARGALL, MARTIN, COMITTA, FLYNN, DILLON, COSTA, BREWSTER,

SCHWANK, STEFANO AND KANE, OCTOBER 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "National Physical

Therapy Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, What we now celebrate as "National Physical Therapy

Month" began in 1981 as "National Physical Therapy Week" and was

celebrated in June; and

WHEREAS, In 1992, "National Physical Therapy Week" became

"National Physical Therapy Month"; and

WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" has grown in

popularity over the years, and it is now a recognized

celebration in the National Health Observances Calendar; and

WHEREAS, "National Physical Therapy Month" provides an

opportunity for physical therapists and physical therapist

assistants nationwide to educate their communities about who

physical therapists are and what they can do; and

WHEREAS, Physical therapists are experts in restoring and

improving the motion that is so crucial to a patient's well-

being; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

