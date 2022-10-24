Senate Resolution 365 Printer's Number 1991

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1991

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

365

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, OCTOBER 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the day before Thanksgiving, the Sunday after

Christmas and New Year's Day, at 6 p.m., a time to ring bells

throughout this Commonwealth for five minutes as a sign of

thanks, praise and unity.

WHEREAS, Bells have carried a message for hundreds of years,

whether as a warning of disaster, in sorrow and tragedy or as an

act of celebratory ringing; and

WHEREAS, Bells are rung to gather people together both

physically and emotionally; and

WHEREAS, Ringing bells may lighten the hearts and give hope

to Pennsylvanians in all walks of life; and

WHEREAS, A choir of bells ringing in unison may bring people

together in a common attempt to overcome adversity; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the day before

Thanksgiving, the Sunday after Christmas and New Year's Day, at

6 p.m., a time to ring bells throughout this Commonwealth for

five minutes as a sign of thanks, praise and unity.

