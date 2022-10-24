Senate Resolution 365 Printer's Number 1991
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1991
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
365
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, OCTOBER 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the day before Thanksgiving, the Sunday after
Christmas and New Year's Day, at 6 p.m., a time to ring bells
throughout this Commonwealth for five minutes as a sign of
thanks, praise and unity.
WHEREAS, Bells have carried a message for hundreds of years,
whether as a warning of disaster, in sorrow and tragedy or as an
act of celebratory ringing; and
WHEREAS, Bells are rung to gather people together both
physically and emotionally; and
WHEREAS, Ringing bells may lighten the hearts and give hope
to Pennsylvanians in all walks of life; and
WHEREAS, A choir of bells ringing in unison may bring people
together in a common attempt to overcome adversity; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the day before
Thanksgiving, the Sunday after Christmas and New Year's Day, at
6 p.m., a time to ring bells throughout this Commonwealth for
five minutes as a sign of thanks, praise and unity.
