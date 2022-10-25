WheelHouse IT Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL - MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named WheelHouse IT to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

WheelHouse IT is thrilled to announce that they have recently been named in the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“We are both thrilled and honoured to have been named as one of the companies in the Top 250MSSPs in 2022” said executive name Rory Cooksey of WheelHouse IT. “Every member of our team is committed to delivering the best possible service to our clients and ensuring that they can focus on their business safe in the knowledge that their IT functions exactly as it is supposed to. I am confident that this award will drive our team forwards towards even greater success.”

“MSSP Alert congratulates WheelHouse IT on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

· MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

· Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

· Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

· Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

· Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

· Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

· Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

WheelHouse IT is located at 2890 W State Rd 84 #108 Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. For inquiries, or to take advantage of their complimentary risk assessment contact Gani and his team at sales@wheelhouseit.com or call (954) 474-2204 or visit their website at https://www.wheelhouseit.com/.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

Media Contact

WheelHouse IT

Rory Cooksey

(877) 771-2384

2890 West State Rd 84 Suite 108

Fort Lauderdale

Florida

United States