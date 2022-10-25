James Anaquad Kleinert Will Speak during Equine Collaborative International’s October 27th Webinar

Hearing first hand of the trials, tribulations, roadblocks and resistance James encountered while investing over twenty years in research has been a privilege ECI is proud to share with the world.” — Barbara Moore, ECI Board of Directors Vice President

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine Collaborative International, ECI, presents James Anaquad Kleinert as the featured speaker in their October 27th webinar. Join ECI at 7 PM Mountain Time as James shares the story of how his book ‘No Country For Truth Tellers’ and his award-winning documentary film series ‘Mustangs And Renegades: A Modern Day Western’ came to be.

James Anaquad Kleinert is a Director, Cinematographer and Writer, whose films investigate the heart of American Indian culture, Western environmentalism, activism and spirituality. His work brings attention to the desperate plight of America's iconic Wild Horses, as multi-national corporate greed strips away their legal and environmental protections - and ours. James has been described as one of the most revealing, hard-hitting Western documentary filmmakers in the last 10 years.

James will be with ECI for over an hour, sharing his early years, the trials and tribulations and the rewards of over twenty years of filming, writing, photographing while being thwarted by the Bureau of Land Management. He will discuss overcoming the obstacles he faced in order to proceed with defending the American Mustang and reveal the truths he believes must be known to keep them on the land where they belong.

If you have an interest in America History, you are a student who could develop in interest in his work or are interested in seeing and hearing about his over twenty years of research, filming and amazing photography, this might be the event for you to attend. Readers interested in the webinar can register at PayPal.me/eci2021. The registration fee is $20 for ECI nonmembers and $10 for members. A Zoom link will be sent to those who register. Please include a note that you are registering for the Mustangs & Renegades presentation. Include the best email address for sending your link. Attendees automatically receive a Free Digital Poster of Mustangs & Renegades by registering for the event.

Barbara Moore, is the ECI Board of Directors Vice President and Editor of Groundwork, ECI’s quarterly newsletter. Barbara writes “It is a great honor to welcome James Kleinert back to the Equine Collaborative International platform to introduce ‘Native Horse’. This is the latest in his ongoing documentary film series. Hearing first hand of the trials, tribulations, roadblocks and resistance he encountered while investing over twenty years in research to complete his book, ’No Country For Truth Tellers’ and the film series, ‘Mustangs And Renegades: A Modern Day Western’ has been a privilege that ECI is proud to share with the world”.

If you have questions, contact Barbara Moore at: 411eci@gmail.com. The registration link is https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/eci2021?fbclid=IwAR3Nj-JE8HucsR5eF1MVYkPWutKqEjhcOPGaT7vDVBoO3tH1pJ87Ovxo_2U