Omnis Studio Community Edition: New release introduces a free offer for app developers

Develop apps once, deploy anywhereSAXMUNDHAM, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hot news from Omnis Software is that the creators of Omnis Studio, the renowned app development tool, today launched a powerful free version which can be accessed by the developer community. To be known as the Omnis Studio Community Edition, this full-product software will allow every developer to experience the power and flexibility of the Omnis Studio environment at first hand – and to use this comprehensive professional tool for the next app development project(s) without risk and without up-front investment.
Developers and teams can immediately use the Omnis Studio Community Edition to build multiple apps for web and mobile environments. But beyond this, new users will discover Omnis Studio also delivers a time-saving bonus: Despite using just one code base, all app designs are guaranteed to function on both Android and iOS platforms, without modification or recompilation.
Announcing this innovative launch, and confirming Omnis Software will even throw in technical support, Birgit Jäger, Director Global Sales & Marketing at Omnis Software, said: “We are extremely excited about the launch of the free Community Edition as it enables developers to start their web or mobile app development with Omnis Studio totally free of charge from today.”
So from now on, the free Omnis Studio Community Edition will be available at https://www.omnis.net/community-edition/.
Start-ups, individual developers and small development teams eager to trial their first app-development projects using the industry-standard Omnis Studio platform will never have a better creative opportunity: No-cost, risk-free Omnis Studio access – a chance to discover the key advantages this all-in-one package for full stack development can offer.
Cross-platform solution with a diverse array of benefits
Omnis Studio has acquired a formidable reputation as a powerful, high-productivity software environment optimised for rapid development. For developers and clients, this substantially reduces the project time to market, potentially saving considerable time, money and resources.
Using the Omnis Studio all-in-one package, developers will no longer have to resort to other products and technologies – editors, frameworks, frontend dev tools, debuggers, compilers etc. – to meet project requirements. These frustrating ‘detours’ often involve more than just additional learning curves, they also raise the risk of support and compatibility issues. Teams also avoid the need for specialist expertise in areas such as JavaScript, CSS, or cloud management, for example. By contrast, Omnis Studio is an agile, easy-to-learn package which integrates all such essentials and protocols: A robust and mature set of developer tools designed to get the job done.
A good understanding between developer and client is critical to the success of any project. And here, Omnis Studio’s ultra-fast prototyping offers a real competitive edge, stimulating a more fluid and interactive dialogue with the customer/end-user. This invariably guarantees a far more reliable project definition, promotes greater acceptance among users and stakeholders, and thus creates the essential pre-conditions for project success.
Total flexibility also in deployment
Omnis Studio delivers the ultimate in cross-platform flexibility: Without change or modification, an Omnis-developed app can be deployed across all platforms (Android, iOS, Windows, macOS) and will function on all devices. This includes seamless, multi-database connectivity, even when the planned solution involves accommodating legacy systems.
In addition, the Omnis Studio Community Edition includes free deployment of the new-build app for up to 5 concurrent users.
Dedicated technical support
Working with a sophisticated package means (free) access to reliable and knowledgeable technical support. Reliable and knowledgeable technical support can be key to the success of an app development project. At Omnis, developers won’t be stuck in a waiting loop and their questions won’t be handled by automated systems, but they will always talk directly to dedicated and experienced support engineers. So developers know they will always get the best possible technical help.
Getting started with Omnis Studio couldn’t be easier. Nevertheless, those seeking extra help, or wishing to refine or accelerate their Omnis Studio skills and facility, will be pleased to learn that both online courses and physical classroom training are available free of charge within the in-house Omnis Academy.
About Omnis Software
Over four decades, Omnis has continued to evolve and support software developers across all business sectors. The company’s vast experience in cross-platform development means it now offers one of the most mature and powerful rapid application development (RAD) tools found on the market. With flexibility built into its core DNA, Omnis Studio is the perfect choice for today’s commercial environments which demand all kinds of extensible, multi-tier, enterprise-wide, and web-based applications. In our convergent, interactive world where the shifting sands of the technological landscape mean rapid, exponential change is certain, yet everything else is provisional and up for grabs, Omnis just becomes more indispensable.
UK-based Omnis Software has subsidiaries in France, Germany and the USA, and global distribution links. Omnis offers brilliant technical support and maintains an active worldwide developer community.
