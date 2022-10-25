Omnis Studio Community Edition: New release introduces a free offer for app developers

About

Omnis Studio 10 is a productive and flexible development environment designed to facilitate serious connectivity and integration where compromise is not an option. One defining Omnis Studio feature is its unique, easy-to-learn programming language: Each app is only coded once, and then runs on literally every device, browser and operating system – giving you total network compatibility and unrivalled, cross-platform access and communication. And less manual input means you achieve the same functionality with smaller development teams, saving money and getting your ideas on to the market far sooner. Over four decades, Omnis has continued to evolve and support software developers across all business sectors. The company’s vast experience in cross-platform development means it now offers one of the most mature and powerful application development environments found on the market. With flexibility built into its core DNA, Omnis Studio is the perfect choice for today’s commercial environments which call for all kinds of multi-tier, enterprise-wide, and web-based applications. In our convergent, interactive world where change is certain, yet everything else is up for grabs, Omnis just becomes more indispensable.

Omnis Software