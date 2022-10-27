Metoree, a Comparison Site for Industrial Products, Has Started Its Operation in India
MIYOSHI-CITY, AICHI, JAPAN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Start of Expansion in India
Metoree, an industrial product comparison site operated by ZAZA, Inc., started its expansion in India on October 25, 2022. Currently, users can compare products in many categories, including "Shielded Cables," "Anemometers," "LCR Meters," and "Press Units." The number of categories and companies that can be compared will increase.
About Metoree
Metoree is an information site for industrial products operated by ZAZA, Inc., which allows users to compare manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of industrial products in one place. Metoree enables users to compare products from different companies in various categories, such as "Vacuum Pumps," "Actuators," and "Spark Killers."
Recommended for
Researchers who are looking for a product to purchase but are not sure which manufacturers and suppliers will best meet their needs.
Engineers who do not know which manufacturers and suppliers produce the product they want to purchase but are having trouble finding out.
Engineers who want to quickly compare many manufacturers and suppliers and decide which product to purchase.
Plans for Metoree
Metoree is expanding its services to various countries, including Japan, the U.S., and India. Metoree will continue to expand overseas under the slogan "Make the World a Better Place. Their goal is to provide services to the entire world eventually.
Metoree India
https://in.metoree.com
Metoree USA
https://us.metoree.com
Metoree Japan
https://metoree.com
Yu Hatanaka
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-3561-7257
