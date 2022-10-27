Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,273 in the last 365 days.

Metoree, a Comparison Site for Industrial Products, Has Started Its Operation in India

Metoree, Search Manufacturers and Suppliers, Expanding to India

Metoree, Search Manufacturers and Suppliers, Expanding to India

Search Manufacturers and Suppliers | Metoree

Search Manufacturers and Suppliers | Metoree

MIYOSHI-CITY, AICHI, JAPAN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Start of Expansion in India
Metoree, an industrial product comparison site operated by ZAZA, Inc., started its expansion in India on October 25, 2022. Currently, users can compare products in many categories, including "Shielded Cables," "Anemometers," "LCR Meters," and "Press Units." The number of categories and companies that can be compared will increase.

About Metoree
Metoree is an information site for industrial products operated by ZAZA, Inc., which allows users to compare manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of industrial products in one place. Metoree enables users to compare products from different companies in various categories, such as "Vacuum Pumps," "Actuators," and "Spark Killers."

Recommended for
Researchers who are looking for a product to purchase but are not sure which manufacturers and suppliers will best meet their needs.
Engineers who do not know which manufacturers and suppliers produce the product they want to purchase but are having trouble finding out.
Engineers who want to quickly compare many manufacturers and suppliers and decide which product to purchase.

Plans for Metoree
Metoree is expanding its services to various countries, including Japan, the U.S., and India. Metoree will continue to expand overseas under the slogan "Make the World a Better Place. Their goal is to provide services to the entire world eventually.

Metoree India
https://in.metoree.com

Metoree USA
https://us.metoree.com

Metoree Japan
https://metoree.com

Press Units
https://us.metoree.com/categories/servo-press/

Vacuum Pumps
https://us.metoree.com/categories/vacuum-pump/

Actuators
https://us.metoree.com/categories/actuator/

Spark Killers
https://us.metoree.com/categories/spark-killer/

Yu Hatanaka
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-3561-7257
email us here

You just read:

Metoree, a Comparison Site for Industrial Products, Has Started Its Operation in India

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.