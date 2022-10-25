Softbuilder Announces AbstraLinx on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Salesforce’s customers can now benefit from intuitive diagramming and metadata visualization and discovery software to gain insight into their Salesforce orgsPARIS, FRANCE, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softbuilder today announced it has launched AbstraLinx on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with a holistic view of their Salesforce metadata while customizing and managing their Salesforce organizations. The tool then provides an intelligent way to extract, explore, and document Salesforce metadata.
“We are thrilled to be part of Salesforce AppExchange” said M. Tadlaoui, CEO and Co-Founder at Softbuilder. “With AbstraLinx, our customers can better understand their Salesforce organizations, making it much easier to integrate customizations and boost business performance.”
Integrated directly with Salesforce, AbstraLinx is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBrDHEA1
AbstraLinx provides Salesforce architects, administrators, developers, and business analysts with an easy-to-use and powerful tool for accessing, extracting, exploring, understanding, and documenting Salesforce metadata. Data architects may use AbstraLinx to create data dictionaries and integrate Salesforce metadata into data glossaries, catalogs, and more. It also includes a strong comparison tool that enables users to visually compare the Salesforce metadata of two organizations.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Softbuilder
Softbuilder is a French software development company focused on the creation of innovative database tools. The Softbuilder R&D team is made up of passionate Salesforce and database specialists with more than 25 years of experience in software design, development, and maintenance.
Softbuilder products are used by companies ranging from small businesses to large global organizations (including Fortune 500 businesses).
F. Zerga
Softbuilder
+33 9 77 19 52 13
sales@soft-builder.com