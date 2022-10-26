Submit Release
HAPPY NEW YEAR'S AMERICA PARADE 2023

FLUSHING, NY, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong, a Flushing Queens icon, announces the GLOBAL HERO FOUNDATION USA, a non profit which he is founder will be bringing to FLUSHING QUEENS the first time ever an AMERICAN New Year's Day Parade Celebration on 1/1/23 from 11 am to 4 pm.

To ensure this is a monumental event Sir Gary states, "We will be showcasing 30 Floats all with spectacular decorations, exotic cars, motorcycles and children's favourite costumed characters Mickey and Minnie, Spider-Man, Snoopy, Elmo, Blue Clues, JJ, and Donatello. Our special guests include Miss USA, New York's favourite politicians, the Press and many other surprise guests. Tickets are complimentary and we welcome sponsors to support this event so attendees can donate to worthy charities.

As a non-profit we look for other non-profit charity organisations who set themselves apart. Operation Smile truly deserves your support. They create brighter futures for our child who's innocence was taken away from them cause they look different, have trouble speaking and are looked upon by others including children as different. There are, to our surprise, millions of children living with untreated cleft conditions, have difficulties eating, breathing, speaking and being accepted by many of their peers and communities. Join us in supporting this world renowned charity.

Photo Credits:
Mickie and Minnie
Dreamstime

Miss USA
Miss USA Facebook Official

SUPPORT:
Operation Smile
www.operationmile.org

Gary Kong
Global Hero Foundation USA
+1 718-445-1300
