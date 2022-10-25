Dates Announced for Women Impact Tech’s In-Person Recognition and Official Presentation of 2023 Women of Impact Awards
Recognizing Significant Women in the Tech Industry
I am honored to receive this award and be in such distinguished and accomplished company. Women's contributions in technology, and in many other fields, benefits us all, today and for years to come.”DENVER, CO, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Impact Tech announced they will be recognizing the 2023 Women of Impact Awards recipients in-person and presenting them with their official physical awards at individual events across the country. The award winners choose which city’s event they elect to receive their award at. Colorado’s own, Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com, has chosen to be recognized in-person and receive her physical 2023 Women of Impact Award in Denver, on July 11, 2023.
— Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com
Chicago’s award presentations occurred on October 4, 2022, at Convene, Willis Tower, 233 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL. The additional in-person recognition and awards presentations will take place as follows:
• New York—November 2-3, 2022
• San Francisco—March 21-22, 2023
• Seattle—May 24, 2023
• Denver—July 11, 2023
• Boston—August 21-22, 2023
A distinguished panel of judges chose the noteworthy women award recipients, who are making strides in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in a field which has been dominated by men, traditionally. These Top 50 Women of Impact will continue inspiring and forging the way for the next generations of women in tech to increase in numbers and to continue helping women to thrive in the field of technology.
Today’s progressive companies, who are prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion are increasing the likelihood that, at some point down the road, women’s participation in the tech industry, as well as in many others, will be considered commonplace and no longer hailed as being revolutionary.
Women Impact Tech’s inaugural award, for going above and beyond, making strides to promote DEI and gender equity in the tech space, and leading the charge for the next generation of women to thrive, is quite an honor. Each of these celebrated women not only benefit the field of technology, with their insights, knowledge, and contributions, they make it easier for the next person to see that it’s possible to succeed, even if you don’t fit the field’s traditional worker mold.
“It’s extremely important to our mission to highlight and support the individual women who are breaking barriers, paving paths, and uplifting the other women around them. We’re proud and grateful for these women and it is our honor to recognize them.” says Women Impact Tech President Paula Bratcher Ratliff, who has devoted her career to aiding corporations in crafting strong DEI statements backed in action and results and is now turning her focus to the tech space.
The full Women of Impact list and additional information is available at: https://hello.womenimpacttech.com/2023-women-of-impact-honorees. The hashtag is #WomenofImpactTech.
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, is connecting business owners with its vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy.
ABOUT WOMEN IMPACT TECH
Women Impact Tech drives diversity, equity, and inclusion for women in technology. By providing knowledge and insights, creating avenues to make meaningful connections, and offering career guidance and mobility, Women Impact Tech is a community that allows women in technology positions to thrive in their careers and organizations to have a culture of equity and inclusion.
