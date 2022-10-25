Lekto Woodfuels Launches Nestro Softwood Logs with High Heat Output and Rich Aroma Perfect for a Cosy Holiday Fireplace
The company is known for its assortment of high quality wood fuel products available online across the UK
This new product is like Christmas in a log; it offers incredible heating power to keep your home warm and toasty, and gives off the charming, crackling fireplace aroma that we all know and love.”NORTH SHIELDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lekto Woodfuels, United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels, has launched its latest briquette product, Nestro Softwood Logs, made with premium softwood sawdust locally sourced in the UK that is optimized for high heat output. The product is now available online at www.lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
— Arturs Kasjanovs, content lead for Lekto Woodfuels
The new Nestro logs are pressed into a unique, hot heat output shape by an industrial pressing rod. The cylindrical, ventilated shape helps create a chimney effect within the log itself, increasing the amount of air that travels through the log. This creates more flames and, consequently, more heat.
“This new product is like Christmas in a log; it offers incredible heating power to keep your home warm and toasty, and gives off the charming, crackling fireplace aroma that we all know and love,” said Arturs Kasjanovs, content lead for Lekto Woodfuels.
Key features of the Nestro logs include:
- Ultra-High Burning Temperature. Nestro Softwood Logs are one of the hottest-burning wood fuel products on the market. In fact, the product produces so much heat, customers are advised to break it into several small chunks before use.
- Lovely Softwood Aroma. Made from a blend of natural softwood sawdust, Nestro Softwood Logs produce a lovely aroma when burned. Most people associate this aroma with Christmas, which makes Nestro Softwood Logs perfect for the holiday season.
- High Energy Density. Nestro Softwood Logs are incredibly energy-dense, with each log containing over 10,000 Wh worth of energy. To put it into context, this is more than the battery capacities of many plug-in hybrid vehicles.
- Space-Saving Packaging. Logs will arrive in stackable, easy-to-store cardboard Mini Packs that are designed to be as space-efficient as possible. Each pack contains 10 logs, each weighing 2kg, and has the following dimensions: 440mm x 310mm x 195mm. The logs themselves are 293mm long and 85mm in diameter.
- Universal Compatibility. Lekto Nestro Softwood Logs can be used in any wood-burning appliance, including open fires, log-burning stoves, log boilers, BBQs, chimeneas, and cassette fires.
- Clean, Reliable Burn. Burning cleanly and with minimal smoke, Nestro Softwood Logs are a great choice for both the health of the environment and the health of appliances. As they are a 100% natural product, the leftover ash can be safely used as garden fertiliser.
This latest product launch continues Lekto's commitment to providing UK households with innovative wood heating products at accessible price points.
As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 15,000 trees in heavily deforested areas in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects. All of its briquette fuels are made of traditionally-discarded sawmill waste material.
For more information on Lekto Woodfuels, visit www.lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
About Lekto Woodfuels
With over 12,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Lekto Woodfuels remains the United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels across UK households. The company sells a wide assortment of Defra ready-to-burn certified firewood, briquettes, and fire-starting fuels. As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 15,000 trees in heavily deforested areas. For more information, visit www.lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
Arturs Kasjanovs
Lekto Woodfuels
ak@lektowoodfuels.co.uk
