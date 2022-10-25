Financely Group Launches Carbon Finance Services to Help Businesses Access Carbon Credits for Renewable Projects
We’re excited to launch this new service that will help business owners and government entities in emerging and frontier markets access carbon credits for their renewable projects.”UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financely Group, a global consulting firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its carbon finance services to support companies in accessing carbon credits for their renewable projects. The firm has been active in the climate change sector for more than seven years, and is now offering solutions for businesses seeking to obtain certified carbon credits.
Voluntary carbon markets allow carbon emitters to offset their unavoidable emissions by purchasing carbon credits emitted by projects targeted at removing or reducing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
The firm’s new carbon finance services enable project developers to get through certification for carbon credits in order to ultimately market and sell the carbon credits in exchange for capital, as opposed to traditional fundraising methods that rely on attracting investors.
“We’re excited to launch this new service that will help business owners and government entities in emerging and frontier markets access carbon credits for their renewable projects and achieve their greenhouse gas reduction potential,” said Kenny Brouwers, MD, Carbon Trader.
The team of experts at Financely Group have consulted over 50 projects during their development phase, and is equipped to guide clients through the process from beginning to end – from developing a proposal into a viable investment opportunity, to executing the plan, acquiring investors and developers – all within strict regulations dictated by government organizations such as CDM Executive Board and UNFCCC.
Other finance advisory firms only focus on inspecting and trading, leaving the rest of the work to fall on the client. Financely Group follows a more proactive and supportive approach, aiming to be an extension of the client’s team, and guiding them every step of the way until the carbon credits are issued.
For more information on Financely Group and its carbon finance services, please visit https://www.financely-group.com/co2.
About Financely Group
Founded in 2018, Financely Group is a global consulting firm delivering custom corporate, trade finance and investment banking solutions. The firm aims to help companies and governments in frontier markets raise funding. For more information, visit www.financely-group.com and follow along @financelygroup.
