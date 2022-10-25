VN-Index dives below key level of 1,000 points

VIETNAM, October 25 - HÀ NỘI — Indices dropped sharply on Monday due to a strong selling force, showing investors’ pessimistic sentiment about the market’s movements.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index extended last week’s big loss and breached the key psychological level of 1,000 points. Of which, the market benchmark plunged 33.67 points to end the trading day at 986.15 points, a decline of 3.3 per cent.

It had lost over 72 points in just two sessions.

The market’s breadth was negative as many stocks tilted to the downside with 148 stocks on HoSE hitting the floor prices.

Liquidity also decreased over the previous session, with more than 654.9 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth over VNĐ12 trillion (US$486.1 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also posted a loss of 36.69 points, or 3.63 per cent, to 973.88 points. In the VN30 basket, only one stock inched up, while up to 27 slid, of which ten registered the biggest daily fall of 7 per cent. And two stocks stayed flat.

The index had fallen for the fourth straight session due to lingering sell-off force.

Statistics from vietstock.vn showed that financial and real estate industries were under the greatest selling pressure. Specifically, Vinhomes (VHM) reported the biggest losses, down 7 per cent.

It was followed by BIDV (BID), Sabeco (SAB), Vinamilk (VNM), Techcombank (TCB), and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), which fell in a range of 3.9-7 per cent.

Other stocks adding to the losses were Saigon Securities Inc (SSI), Sacombank (STB), and Vincom Retail (VRE), Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR).

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) also edged down 7.91 points, or 3.64 per cent, to 209.5 points.

During the session, more than VNĐ1.1 trillion worth of shares, equivalent to a trading volume of over 77.4 million shares, was traded on the northern market.

On the other hand, foreign investors were flocking to the domestic market as they net bought over VNĐ97 billion on both main exchanges. Accordingly, they bought VNĐ73.34 billion on HoSE and VNĐ23.74 billion on HNX. — VNS