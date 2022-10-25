Overcoming Healthcare Inequities and Enhancing Rural Communities through UAS Operations

3 Million people in rural Texas & Oklahoma need local healthcare services. Drone corridors will transform rural communities & overcome healthcare inequities

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Matador UAS Consortium, which consists of a diverse range of commercial, academic, healthcare and government organizations, will leverage diverse Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) platforms and Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA) to help over 3 million Americans across Texas and Oklahoma:

• Solve the daily challenge of traveling hundreds of miles to access healthcare services

• Improve organ recovery, allocation, and transportation to ensure more patients receive the precious Gift of Life

• Spark the next generation of business and technology leaders through partnerships with K-12 schools, technical programs, universities, and post-graduate research and development opportunities.

• Protect critical infrastructure to include water resources through persistent inspection during daily transportation operations

• Expand rural residents access to ecommerce goods and services

The Matador UAS Consortium announces that the following inaugural members have joined our efforts to enhance patient outcomes, overcome healthcare inequities and strengthen rural communities:

• LifeGift

• LifeShare

• Texas Organ Sharing Alliance

• UMC Health Systems

• Texas Tech University

• South Plains College

• Reese Technology Center

• Lubbock & Western Railway

• Medigo

• MissionGO

• AlarisPro

• Aerolane

• South Texas Blood & Tissue (subsidiary of BioBridge Global)

These organizations and many others will come together from November 14th - 18th, 2022 across Texas and Oklahoma to demonstrate the impact of UAS Operations for Rural Healthcare Delivery, Organ Allocation and Transportation, STEM Education, Workforce Development, eCommerce Delivery, Infrastructure Inspection and Emergency Management.

During these missions, the Matador Consortium will also test the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommendations on Shielded Airspace, Vertiport Design Standards, and Uncrewed Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) operations.

The Matador UAS Consortium’s continued focus centers on strengthening communities, improving patient outcomes, and creating opportunities to help overcome inequities across rural America through advanced UAS and autonomous transportation solutions.

We welcome other organizations committed to overcoming healthcare inequities, strengthening communities, delivery enhanced patient outcomes and advancing UAS Operations to join our fight.