David Arn Releases “Blood And Bone” Music Video

The chart-topping singer-songwriter from Maryland teams with dancer from war-torn area for latest release.

It has an interesting backstory in that the dancer, Anastasia, created this interpretation before things went south in Russia and the Ukraine”
— David Arn

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the September release of his music video, “Watershed,” David Arn has racked up an impressive 20K youtube views of the track. As the title track to his critically acclaimed 4th album, “Watershed” has also received more than 27K Spotify streams. Now, the international chart-topping folk/americana singer-songwriter has released a second video production from the album, “Blood and Bone.”

“Blood and Bone” kicks off the “Watershed” album, and has been well received among fans and critics, alike. The video production comes straight from the war-torn Russia/Ukraine region. Arn explains, “It has an interesting backstory in that the dancer, Anastasia, created this interpretation before things went south in Russia and the Ukraine. She left behind her contacts, her performance partners, and uprooted to Bulgaria. I always refer to her as a dancer with ‘the soul of a poet.”

Watch the video for “Blood and Bone” at https://youtu.be/z8Q-_5NWK7s.

About David Arn

David Arn is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known for his lyrical style. Over the past ten years he has released four albums: “Postmodern Days”, “Walking to Dreamland”,”Traveler Tales” and “Watershed”.

Among myriad outlets Arn’s music has been featured on NPR stations, BBC radio, and heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights. His award-winning music videos have been screened to live audiences in festivals in London, New York and Los Angeles.

He currently resides in Maryland.

Website: http://www.davidarn.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidArnMusic
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3TSpjnL
YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/DavidArnYouTubeChannel

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

