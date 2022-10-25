David Arn Releases “Blood And Bone” Music Video

The chart-topping singer-songwriter from Maryland teams with dancer from war-torn area for latest release.

It has an interesting backstory in that the dancer, Anastasia, created this interpretation before things went south in Russia and the Ukraine” — David Arn

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the September release of his music video, “Watershed,” David Arn has racked up an impressive 20K youtube views of the track. As the title track to his critically acclaimed 4th album, “Watershed” has also received more than 27K Spotify streams. Now, the international chart-topping folk/americana singer-songwriter has released a second video production from the album, “Blood and Bone.”

“Blood and Bone” kicks off the “Watershed” album, and has been well received among fans and critics, alike. The video production comes straight from the war-torn Russia/Ukraine region. Arn explains, “It has an interesting backstory in that the dancer, Anastasia, created this interpretation before things went south in Russia and the Ukraine. She left behind her contacts, her performance partners, and uprooted to Bulgaria. I always refer to her as a dancer with ‘the soul of a poet.”

Watch the video for “Blood and Bone” at https://youtu.be/z8Q-_5NWK7s.

About David Arn

David Arn is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known for his lyrical style. Over the past ten years he has released four albums: “Postmodern Days”, “Walking to Dreamland”,”Traveler Tales” and “Watershed”.

Among myriad outlets Arn’s music has been featured on NPR stations, BBC radio, and heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights. His award-winning music videos have been screened to live audiences in festivals in London, New York and Los Angeles.

He currently resides in Maryland.

Website: http://www.davidarn.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidArnMusic

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3TSpjnL

YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/DavidArnYouTubeChannel